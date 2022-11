All three Northwest Public Schools Board of Education incumbents will be returning to the board room.

Zach Mader, Dan Leiser and Robin L. Schutt were all re-elected.

Of the 1,894 votes cast, Mader had the greatest share with 30.83%.

Leiser had 26.45% and Schutt received 22.65%.

The remaining name on the ballot, Bill Buettner, received 18.95% of the district’s votes.

Twenty-one write-in votes were submitted.

Northwest Public School District is voted on at-large; there are no wards.