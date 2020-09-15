Northwest Public Schools parents protest Central District Health Department actions Monday night

Anderson said if a parent continues to refuse to quarantine their exposed child, CDHD will get law enforcement involved. However, she emphasized this is a last resort.

Wade also questioned if it was safe for a child to be breathing under a mask for hours “in a dark, wet moist environment where they are coughing and sneezing.”

“When you have a mask over your face, you are breathing out and breathing back in ...,” Anderson said. “So you are not going to make yourself sick by breathing in what you just breathed out.”

Beard said the desired outcome for her and her fellow protesters is to allow kids to be free and to let people choose whether they want to wear a mask.

“We shouldn’t live like this. Our children shouldn’t live like this,” she said. “Chuck (Haase) said they will address our concerns and they will make some changes; I have my doubts. I have been in contact with the state capitol and the state education commissioner, so we are hoping to make waves.”

Haase said he appreciated the protesters showing up to voice their concerns, that they needed to be heard and “were definitely heard.”

“We want to do whatever we can to hear what they want to say. I think the whole board was there listening to everything they were saying,” he said. “We want to answer all the questions as best we can. Some of them, we do not have the answer to, but we will give them the best answers we can. That is what they can expect if we have another positive case.”

