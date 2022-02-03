Northwest Public Schools quietly navigates COVID; masks recommended, not required

In response to the mass quarantine, the district moved to have masks required for grades 6-12 and strongly recommended for grades kindergarten through fifth. When vaccines became available, masking policy again shifted.

Currently, masking at Northwest is recommended, but not required.

Northwest has facilitated vaccinations. “We opened up the cafeteria and we had held a couple of vaccine clinics on days we didn’t have school – kind of like Grand Island (Public Schools). We opened up our facility for seniors that were eligible for those two doses. I want to say that year, we had probably 40 or 45 seniors take advantage of it, but we have not done it since.”

Edwards said so far the district is maintaining enough staff members on campus to cover classes. “We’ve been able to get everything covered,” he said. “At this point in time, we’re hanging in there.”

A priority for Edwards, he said, is to avoid another round of virtual learning.