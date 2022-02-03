Northwest Public Schools quietly navigates COVID; masks recommended, not required

As coronavirus persists, area school districts have been shortening students’ weeks, struggling for substitute teachers and trying to stay on top of constantly shifting mask scenarios.
Of the area’s districts, Northwest Public Schools has remained relatively quiet. Jeff Edwards, superintendent of NWPS, acknowledged the district has kept COVID numbers and policies quiet.
“We’re probably different than other districts in that we don’t release that data,” he said, saying reporting is “sticky” because of elements like HIPAA regulations. “It’s not that we’re being secretive or anything.”
Edwards said the district does have a way of tracking absences and such records through student information software. As with other districts, absences are made up of not just COVID, but things like a stomach bug that moved through one of Northwest’s buildings a couple of weeks ago.
All of Northwest’s buildings are fogged and sanitized on a daily basis, Edwards said. Social distancing is followed when possible, as is wearing masks.
“When 2019-20 school year started out, we recommended, not required, and then had a mass quarantine issue,” Edwards said.
Northwest relies on its faculty, staff and families to help with contact tracing and comparing patterns to absences indicated on record. Edwards said, “We have a good relationship with all of our students, with all of our parents. We’ll have a parent that will call and say, my husband tested positive, we tested our student and they aren’t, what should we do?”
In response to the mass quarantine, the district moved to have masks required for grades 6-12 and strongly recommended for grades kindergarten through fifth. When vaccines became available, masking policy again shifted.
Currently, masking at Northwest is recommended, but not required.
Northwest has facilitated vaccinations. “We opened up the cafeteria and we had held a couple of vaccine clinics on days we didn’t have school – kind of like Grand Island (Public Schools). We opened up our facility for seniors that were eligible for those two doses. I want to say that year, we had probably 40 or 45 seniors take advantage of it, but we have not done it since.”
Edwards said so far the district is maintaining enough staff members on campus to cover classes. “We’ve been able to get everything covered,” he said. “At this point in time, we’re hanging in there.”
A priority for Edwards, he said, is to avoid another round of virtual learning.
“We just have to adapt, and how do we? How do we work within the parameters we’re given? You can’t go virtual all the time,” Edwards said. As it stands, he pointed out, there are entire classes of students who have never experienced a school year like those before them. “If you look at this year’s kindergarten, first- and second-grade classes, they haven’t had a normal school year,” Edwards said. “That’s so sad. Those are some very, very important years.”
As schools like Grand Island Central Catholic and Grand Island Public Schools temporarily shorten their school weeks as schools grapple with absences and teacher stress, Edwards said he doesn’t anticipate any extra days off for Northwest.
“We have some scheduled Fridays off that are already in the calendar. Typically, they’re based around state competitions … wrestling or basketball. So we’ll utilize those (days off) as best we can – but we’ll keep evaluating.”
Interschool evaluations aren’t as often as they were at the beginning of the pandemic. At the onset, schools in Grand Island met via Zoom on a weekly basis to share the status of their schools. As schools drafted their own back-to-school plans, the meetings tapered to less frequency. “That kind of ended because we didn’t all agree on the back-to-school plan,” Edwards said.
Nonetheless, administrators are going through common struggles, Edwards said.
“They didn’t cover any of this in a superintendent or principal class. We’re just all taking in information and knowledge and making the best decision for our districts – and that doesn’t match from one district to another. I’m sure there are districts that look at what we’re doing and saying, ‘Why in the world, are you doing that?’”
Edwards said, ultimately, all schools have the same “why.”
“Because it’s what’s best for our kids. Are we right? Are we wrong? I don’t know.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.