Northwest Public Schools requires masks

Starting this week, Northwest Public Schools is requiring all students to wear masks without exception.

Superintendent Jeff Edwards said the administration is making masks mandatory at the direction of the Central District Health Department after having to quarantine many students last week.

Edwards said the COVID team at Northwest will evaluate the mandate weekly, using the tier system.

“We are at Tier 2 and we have been since school started,” he said.

Edwards said he and the administration are doing whatever they can to keep students in the classrooms.

“If we get to Tier 4, which is red, we could have a situation like we did last spring,” he said.

According to the superintendent, the students have adapted well and understand the reason for the mask mandate.

“Most of our teachers have been masking up since school started,” said Edwards, so the mandate has not affected them much.

If students don’t have a mask, the school will provide them with a cloth mask, he said.