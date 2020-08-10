Northwest Public Schools will be in Tier 2 — moderate risk — when the district resumes in-person classes Thursday.
At the Board of Education meeting Monday night, Superintendent Jeff Edwards said Northwest’s COVID-19 response team met Monday afternoon to set the tier level for the first week for school at Tier 2. He said the tier level will be evaluated by the team on a weekly basis and communicated to students, parents and staff, and on its website.
Northwest’s return-to-school plan, first presented July 30 on Facebook Live, is based on a four-tiered model that correlates with the Central District Health Department’s COVID-19 risk assessment dial.
However, Edwards said, the risk dial is only one indicator and Northwest also needs to look at the situation in Howard County — home of St. Libory School — that is part of the Loup Basin Health Department.
The tiers are:
1 — No risk/low risk.
2 — Moderate risk.
3 — High risk.
4 — Severe risk.
Northwest said schools likely will move to remote learning if it reaches Tier 4.
Edwards said Monday evening that the main piece of Tier 2 is that visitors will not be allowed in the school buildings unless they are there for an educational purpose.
“We are doing that to contain who comes in and out of our buildings,” he said on July 30. “If parents have to pick up your student for an appointment or something, we will ask them to contact the office and when they arrive at school, an adult will bring their student out to the parking lot.”
Under Tier 2 of Northwest’s plan, students and staff are encouraged to practice social distancing if possible. Face coverings are optional for students and staff, but are recommended.
However, Edwards said, face coverings will be required on buses to and from school and activities. He said the district will have masks available for students who want or need one. In Tier 3, Northwest said, masks may be required in classrooms.
Passing periods will stay the same under Tier 2. Elementary recess also will occur as usual.
Edwards said each classroom is equipped with hand sanitizer, but the district is encouraging parents to send some with their students. At Northwest High School, he said Principal Tim Krupicka plans to have students spaced out in the lunch line in the cafeteria during lunch hours.
At sporting events, Edwards said, Northwest fans will be expected to abide by the COVID-19 precautions in place at other schools when traveling to a game. Since CDHD is in Phase 3, he said these events at Northwest High School can have a maximum capacity of 50%.
Board President Dan Leiser asked when the COVID-19 response team would meet to determine the risk level for the following week. Edwards said the team will meet Friday afternoon this week to make that determination, but may need to meet more frequently moving forward depending on the current COVID-19 situation in the community.
Northwest’s full return-to-school plan can be viewed at bit.ly/30e9QEP.
