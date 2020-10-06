Northwest recognizes three as ‘distinguished alumni’

Three Northwest High School graduates have been named distinguished alumni.

In a news release, the Northwest Education Foundation announced Allison Meier Madrigal, Sharon Placke and Joan (Wieczorek) Ruskamp as the 2020 Distinguished Alumni recipients. The recipients will be honored at a ceremony at Northwest High School Friday morning.

— Meier Madrigal spent 10 years working in “corporate America” before resigning to launch Vitality Solutions, a first of its kind in vitro fertilization insurance product that financially reimburses those for whom IVF does not result in live birth. She also is the founder and president of Rescue America, a national anti-trafficking organization. Through its 24/7 rescue hotline, the organization has responded to more than 1,500 calls and rescued more than 500 sex trafficking victims.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

— Placke is the business manager for Northwest Public Schools, overseeing different areas of the education process with a focus on finance, human resources and wellness. In 2006, she was instrumental in forming the district by merging Northwest High School — a Class VI high school — with four Class I elementary schools — Chapman, Cedar Hollow, 1-R and St. Libory.