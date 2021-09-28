Northwest renovations: Improvements made to auditorium, science labs, Rosencrants Gym

By Northwest High School unveiled its newest improvements Monday night and talked about another project that’s in the works.
During an open house, parents and supporters got to look at the school’s renovated auditorium, science labs and gymnasium.
All of the seats in the auditorium have been replaced. The newer seats are softer, said Superintendent Jeff Edwards. In addition, the walls and ceiling were painted, the carpet was replaced and a center aisle was added to the seating area.
The auditorium was brought up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Some areas now have wheelchair access, and on eight or nine seats, an armrest lifts up to give greater access.
Some of the house lights have been replaced and the district is waiting on parts to replace the rest of the house lights and stage lights. The curtain will be replaced.
Northwest audiences got to experience the remodeled theater during the recent run of “The Little Mermaid” musical. Edwards said the response was “tremendous.”
The theater was at least three-quarters full for all of the performances and the 2 p.m. Sunday show was sold out, Edwards said.
All of seats also were also replaced in Rosencrants Gymnasium. In addition to the new bleachers, the walls were painted and a new design was put on the floor. Workers took the finish all the way down to the wood. The idea was to “give the whole gym an overall makeover,” Edwards said.
That work was completed in time for volleyball practice to begin in August.
The school’s biology and chemistry labs were both gutted and updated.
Both rooms now have more storage with new cabinets and countertops. There are also more gas hookups and more lab stations.
Rubberized nonstick flooring was added to both labs. “So it’s a lot safer,” Northwest Principal Tim Krupicka said.
In the chemistry lab, the number of sinks was doubled, and the new sinks are larger, Krupicka said.
New snorkel exhausts, made by a company called Nederman, swing down from the ceiling when needed.
The biology lab used to have a large island that took up a lot of space but wasn’t very usable.
It’s been replaced with a smaller one. “A lot of the places that we toured had what they call instructional islands, or teaching islands, and this is one of them,” Krupicka said.
A projector will be installed so that information can be shown onto the wall.
As part of the work, some asbestos tiles were removed from the biology lab.
The demolition of the biology lab began the day after the teachers’ final workday in May, Krupicka said.
Much of the auditorium work was paid for through gifts from JBS and the Stueven Family Foundation. The district received $250,000 from JBS as part of the company’s “Hometown Strong” project. The Stueven Family Foundation contributed about $80,000. The total cost of the auditorium project is about $350,000, Edwards said.
The biology and chemistry lab project, which totals about $470,000, was paid for with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) funds.
District funds will pick up the tab for the gym project, which is between $190,000 and $200,000.
Tours began at 7 p.m. Monday. At 7:30 p.m., Edwards gave a presentation in the auditorium about the district’s capital campaign, called “Charting Our Future.” That project was kicked off Aug. 20.
On Monday night, Edwards talked about how people might support the project if they’re interested.
The campaign now has a website, which is at ginorthwest.infocampaign.org.
A video was shown, showing what the facilities will look like when they’re finished.
A pamphlet and information sheets were handed out, showing the different levels of giving. People could sign up to make a pledge.
As part of “Charting Our Future,” the district will improve its football field and build a new fieldhouse that will serve as a practice facility for Vikings sports teams.