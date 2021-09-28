Northwest renovations: Improvements made to auditorium, science labs, Rosencrants Gym

By Northwest High School unveiled its newest improvements Monday night and talked about another project that’s in the works.

During an open house, parents and supporters got to look at the school’s renovated auditorium, science labs and gymnasium.

All of the seats in the auditorium have been replaced. The newer seats are softer, said Superintendent Jeff Edwards. In addition, the walls and ceiling were painted, the carpet was replaced and a center aisle was added to the seating area.

The auditorium was brought up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Some areas now have wheelchair access, and on eight or nine seats, an armrest lifts up to give greater access.

Some of the house lights have been replaced and the district is waiting on parts to replace the rest of the house lights and stage lights. The curtain will be replaced.

Northwest audiences got to experience the remodeled theater during the recent run of “The Little Mermaid” musical. Edwards said the response was “tremendous.”

The theater was at least three-quarters full for all of the performances and the 2 p.m. Sunday show was sold out, Edwards said.