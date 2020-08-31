Northwest’s Mike Fitzgerald, Robbie Ruth recognized by Education Foundation

Allen Capital Group and Levander Body Shop sponsored the cash prizes and the plaques.

According to information from the foundation, the Distinguished Educator of the Year Award is given to a Northwest Public Schools educator who has “been outstanding in their field as educators for the students.” The Distinguished Education Advocate of the Year Award is given to a Northwest support staff member, such as secretaries, custodians or food service workers.

Baxter-Collins said this year’s award nominations were from Northwest district staff who filled out nomination forms and wrote why they felt their nominee was deserving of the award. Figuring out who to select as the winner for each of the awards was a challenging task.

“We had a really nice, detailed discussion when we went through the nominations,” she said. “It is a great problem to have when you’ve got people who are all deserving. We had to discuss it and come to a conclusion on who was going to be awarded both awards.”

Baxter-Collins said, in her opinion, both Fitzgerald and Ruth are deserving of their awards. Ruth was referred in her nomination as “the gold standard of what the best teacher is” and this proves how much of a “phenomenal teacher” she is.