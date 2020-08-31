Northwest’s Mike Fitzgerald, Robbie Ruth recognized by Education Foundation

Northwest Public Schools staff members Mike Fitzgerald and Robbie Ruth never expected to receive an award recognizing them for their work.
However, both Fitzgerald, Northwest’s head of maintenance, and Ruth, a Spanish teacher at Northwest High School, were recognized for their dedication to students as they were named the inaugural recipients of the Northwest Education Foundation’s Distinguished Education Advocate and Distinguished Educator awards, respectively, Aug. 10 at Northwest’s teacher in-service.
Ruth said that as she listened to the comments on her nomination, she realized she was the award recipient and was humbled to receive it.
“I never expected to hear my name be mentioned,” she said. “Since it was something that came from people whom we work with, it meant so much.”
Fitzgerald echoed Ruth, saying he was pleased to receive the award since he was nominated by his peers.
“It was totally unexpected and I didn’t know what to say when I got up there to accept it,” he said.
Gian Baxter-Collins, executive director of the Northwest Education Foundation, said this is the first year the awards have been given. As the winners of the two awards, Fitzgerald and Ruth each received a $1,000 cash prize and a keepsake plaque.
Allen Capital Group and Levander Body Shop sponsored the cash prizes and the plaques.
According to information from the foundation, the Distinguished Educator of the Year Award is given to a Northwest Public Schools educator who has “been outstanding in their field as educators for the students.” The Distinguished Education Advocate of the Year Award is given to a Northwest support staff member, such as secretaries, custodians or food service workers.
Baxter-Collins said this year’s award nominations were from Northwest district staff who filled out nomination forms and wrote why they felt their nominee was deserving of the award. Figuring out who to select as the winner for each of the awards was a challenging task.
“We had a really nice, detailed discussion when we went through the nominations,” she said. “It is a great problem to have when you’ve got people who are all deserving. We had to discuss it and come to a conclusion on who was going to be awarded both awards.”
Baxter-Collins said, in her opinion, both Fitzgerald and Ruth are deserving of their awards. Ruth was referred in her nomination as “the gold standard of what the best teacher is” and this proves how much of a “phenomenal teacher” she is.
“With Mike Fitzgerald, there is nothing that he can’t do,” she said. “They are both so humbled by this. They both truly are — to the core — wonderful people who take their jobs very seriously and do them to the best that they can to benefit the most people they can.
“The best part is since the awards were announced, I have probably had 30 staff members step in here and say, ‘You could not have picked two better people.’ That says a lot.”
Fitzgerald said he takes “education advocate” to heart as he sponsors a $500 scholarship through the foundation every year for students attending a secondary college or technical school.
“Part of the criteria for my scholarship is that is needs to be (for) somebody who is only going to a two-year college, somebody who has a need for the scholarship and somebody who probably will not get other scholarships,” he said. “I think that is — more than anything — the way I advocate for kids.”
As an educator at Northwest High School for 15 years, Ruth said, she takes both her job and education “very seriously.”
“I come here every day and want to give 100% to creating a classroom environment in which the students are going to be able to grow in some way,” she said. “I see my job as trying to make sure there always is something good happening in the classroom. I want to give every student experiences that will promote that.”
Baxter-Collins said the foundation hopes to recognize teachers and staff members with the Distinguished Educator and Distinguished Education Advocate awards every year.
