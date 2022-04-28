Northwest show choir leaves Friday for nationals

The 17 Northwest High School seniors who belong to the school’s varsity show choir are going out in style.

Those students, and the 36 other members of the school’s 14 Karat show choir, will compete Saturday at a national show choir competition in Branson, Mo.

Northwest is one of 12 schools that will perform at the FAME Productions show choir national finals at the Welk Theatre in Branson.

The Northwest troupe will depart Grand Island in two buses Friday morning. The traveling party totals 85 to 90 people, including a band of 20 students and a crew of eight or nine.

In a normal year, FAME Productions has six qualifying competitions around the country. The top two choirs in each region advance to Branson.

The competition wasn’t held last year because of COVID-19.

So FAME Productions chose two schools in each region that were competing and whose record indicated they would have been in the top two.

Northwest was invited at the beginning of the school year.

Being invited is a big honor for the school, and the members of 14 Karat, said Jeff Vyhlidal, Northwest’s director of choral activities.

“Our kids have just been working hard. It’s a great group of kids who’ve done something pretty spectacular,” Vyhlidal said.

On Friday night, the Northwest students will have dinner on a boat called the Branson Belle. Saturday, they perform for 15 to 20 minutes, after which they’ll receive a 45-minute critique from judges.

As a senior, Emily Schroeder feels like “everything’s kind of coming to a close, but in the best way that any of us seniors could have imagined — going to such a really great and amazing competition that’s really setting our school apart from others in the area.”

Another senior, Dani Matrisciano, says the trip to Branson is “super exciting” and a once in-a-lifetime opportunity for Northwest.

Not a lot of schools go to nationals, so it’s “really amazing for us,” Matrisciano said.

Northwest students enjoy show choir practice so much they look forward to rehearsals. Those practices give “you something to look forward to,” Matrisciano said.

Matrisciano loves everything about show choir, including its family aspect. She likes the way the students come together for a common goal.

Senior Brendan Burt also likes the way the show choir members “feel like a big family.”

Families “really work well together, and at the end of the day, we all just really love each other,” Schroeder said. That family dynamic “just helps us compete super-well on stage.”

The members of 14 Karat share the same passions. “We all love each other the same way and we all love what we do,” Schroeder said,.

Schroeder has been in other school activities, “But I ultimately decided this year show choir is where I was meant to be.”

Senior Kason Hazleton, who stands 6-foot-3, was a starter on the Northwest football team the last two years, playing offensive right tackle. But its the camaraderie in the show choir that he loves.

“I feel more at home here than I do any other activity in general,” he said.

“I’ve loved every second of my time here at Northwest.” But for him, show choir has been “far and away” the best thing about the school.

Hazleton has been in show choir five years, going back to eighth grade at Westridge Middle School. A baritone, he was part of All-State Choir this year in Lincoln.

In Branson, it will be “eye-opening” to see top schools from around the country, Hazleton said. “But I’m excited to see what we can put out there for everyone to see.”

Junior Reese Schultz likes this year’s show. He says it’s very upbeat, tropical and “a new vibe for Northwest show choir, for sure.”

In the past, Northwest students have done shows that are more heartfelt. They like to tug heartstrings “because that’s what we’re good at. We’re really good at emotion,” Schultz said.

But this year, Vyhlidal wanted to challege his students by going in a different direction, Schultz said. This year’s show is more fun and pulses with energy the whole way through.

“We wanted to do something fun this year,” Vyhlidal said.

Putting out their best effort is always the goal of 14 Karat performers, Matrisciano said.

It would be very nice to finish in the top two or three schools. “But as long as we put out the best show possible for our seniors — it being our last one — that’s all that matters,” Matrisciano said.

