Northwest show choir takes first at Branson competition

The members of Northwest’s varsity show choir went to Branson to win, and that’s what they did.

A dozen schools qualified to compete at Saturday’s national show choir competition in Branson, Missouri. Only two of those teams showed up — Northwest High School and a high school from Uniondale, N.Y.

Northwest’s varsity group, 14 Karat Gold, came out on top in the FAME Productions show choir national finals.

Even though only two schools competed, Uniondale presented formidable competition, said Jeff Vyhlidal, Northwest’s director of choral activities.

Uniondale has won the national competition three times in the last 10 years, and has been on the “Today” show. “So they’re really good,” Vyhlidal said, noting that the New York team has beaten other top programs.

Vyhlidal said 14 Karat Gold impressed the judges.

“They really loved just how hard the kids worked,” he said. “One of the vocal judges talked about how she just loved the way they sing and loved the musicality. They liked the way the kids got down and danced.”

“Our band did really well. Our show band outscored the band from New York, and the New York band had all adults in it, whereas ours is mostly kids. That was pretty awesome,” Vyhlidal said. “That kind of pushed it over the edge.”

The group was honored for having best choreography, and missed winning best vocals by a point and a half, “which is not very much” in the grand scheme of things, he said.

“We had a ton of parents who came down and supported us,” Vyhlidal said, adding that the parental support “was really cool.”

The Northwest students “just kind of gutted it out. They really just put on a great performance the whole year, and then it showed on the stage,” he said.

Senior Saylir Paulson was voted best female soloist, and sophomore Jaylyn Taylor was named the day’s outstanding female performer.

“Our kids have worked really hard this whole year,” Vyhlidal said.

During this year’s show choir season, 14 Karat Gold went 78-2 against the competition. Some of the opponents were Class A schools that are double or triple the size of Northwest. Northwest later beat one of the two schools it lost to during the season.

The varsity group went to five tournaments this year.

“We only got second twice. Other than that, we won the competitions we went to,” Vyhlidal said.

The other schools couldn’t make it to Branson for financial reasons, health and other issues, Vyhlidal said.

He’s proud of the way 14 Karat Gold performed at the Welk Theatre.

“The kids did a really nice job,” he said.

