Northwest student, willing to risk, reaps national art award

Northwest High School student Ella Lorenz was awarded a gold key at the 2022 Scholastic Art Awards national competition.

Creating a drawing, painting or sculpture and submitting it to a competition on its surface sounds almost effortless.

Lorenz is special; she sees the logic in art, using problem solving in her creative process. (“We see mistakes, and work out how to fix them.”)

The incoming junior uses ingenuity, sometimes using found or repurposed materials in her work, like her nationally-recognized hedgehog sculpture, “Quills.”

“I was going do just regular thumbtacks for the body, but then we couldn’t find the same color. I ended up painting it and decorating it,” Lorenz said. “I found random scraps of paper and rolled them up.”

Being freely creative takes some bravery, too, her teacher Beau Studley said. He has been teaching art at Northwest High School for 14 years.

“One of the hardest things is to have students take ownership, just have an idea and go in that direction,” Studley said. “They’re always trying to stay within the parameters.”

Studley encourages students to enter Scholastic’s competition, but it’s up to the student to make the move. Entry forms are filled out by students, who also help take photos of submissions.

In short: art can be a lot of work. Lorenz puts in the work, for sure, Studley said.

“’Quills’ took three and a half weeks of just in class time.”

Plus taking the project home to work on.

Her mother, Jeri Lorenz, enjoys having her daughter create at home. She can see the way Ella’s brain works.

“It’s just fun to watch her mind at work,” Jeri Lorenz said. “She’ll have to explain it to me and I’ll think, ‘OK, yeah, not sure how that’s gonna go…’ and then she’s got it all drawn out.”

“I’m kind of getting it a little more and it clicks in. ‘Yeah, I see what you’re doing.’”

“Quills” was born out of a prompt by Studley. “And all of a sudden in my head, I was like, how about we make a hedgehog?” Ella Lorenz remembered.

She certainly won’t forget the process, she said.

“I was glad it was over,” Ella Lorenz said of “Quills’” completion. “I got poked by toothpicks a lot, but I was proud of how it turned out. It turned out how I wanted it to.”

After “Quills” “was over,” Studley and Lorenz chose works to enter in Scholastic’s art contest. It starts at the state level, which meant Lorenz’s creations were pitted against others created by students in Nebraska.

She shrugged modestly and said, “I was surprised that it got as far as it did at the state level.”

Eventually “Quills” reached the top competition. According to the contest’s website: “Entries are selected for awards without knowledge of the student’s gender, age, ethnicity, or hometown by some of the foremost leaders in the visual and literary arts.”

Thirteen Nebraska entries were recognized at the national competition, including “Quills.” There were more than 260,000 works of visual art and creative writing were submitted, a Scholastic news release said.

Studley said, “They really hone in on originality.”

Other Nebraska-based students received awards at the Scholastic Art Awards’ national level.

The Scholastic Arts website said jurors (judges) “look for originality, technical skill and “the emergence of a personal voice or vision.”

“Quills” fit the description.

Last week Lorenz travelled to New York City to accept her Gold Award for “Quills” and honorable ention on an ink drawing.

Between “Quills” and her ink drawing, Lorenz said, “talent-wise, (I liked) the one that got an honorable mention, because it was really fun to do. It ended up looking really cool.”

Jeri Lorenz, Ella Lorenz’s mother, has a favorite, too.

“I think my favorite of hers is probably a watercolor that she did that had some irises.”

Art is in the eye of the beholder, but to be successful in art?

Work, but most of all be willing to take risks, Studley said.

“One thing I think (Ella) really excels at is finding her own path and going in that direction,” he said. “She’s not afraid to take a risk.”

“Oftentimes, a reward comes with that risk.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.