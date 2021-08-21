Northwest unveils plans for athletic improvements

The Northwest School District unveiled plans Friday night for an improved football field and a new fieldhouse that will serve as a practice facility for Vikings sports teams.
A capital campaign, called “Charting Our Future,” was announced at Northwest’s third annual Back-to-School Kickoff.
A total of $7.5 million is needed to put the drive through the goal posts. That’s the amount needed if the work is done all at once.
Doing the athletic field and fieldhouse projects in phases would bring a pricetag of $7.8 million.
The fieldhouse will cost about $5 million. The athletic field project would total $2.8 million.
The football stadium will remain where it is, but the natural grass surface will be replaced with FieldTurf.
The current bleachers on the north side will be removed, and replaced with a new grandstand and press box.
Right now, the stadium holds 1,400 fans. The new capacity will be 1,800 to 2,000.
The areas behind the two end zones will be turned into asphalt, partly to improve safety for high jumpers.
Bleachers will be added on one end. During the fall sports season, those bleachers will be the home of the Northwest band.
The visiting bleachers will remain as is.
Plans also call for new lights and a new ticket booth, giving the stadium one main entrance.
The track surrounding the football field will be unchanged.
When the project is completed, Northwest soccer teams will be able to play on the athletic field. The lights will allow those squads to play night games, which is not possible right now for Viking home soccer games.
Basketball games and volleyball matches will continue to be played in Northwest’s existing gymnasium.
The fieldhouse will be built on the east side of the football field. It will be used as a basketball and volleyball practice facility for high school, and seventh- and eighth-grade teams. It will have a synthetic, all-purpose floor. Baseball and softball players will be able to bounce balls off of the surface without causing any damage, said Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards.
In the fieldhouse will be a full basketball court, or two courts running sideways.
The wrestling room will be big enough for two full-sized wrestling mats.
Also included will be men’s and women’s locker rooms. Called team rooms, they will have a multipurpose setting, Edwards said. The fieldhouse will include a training room, lobby, public restrooms, storage and a mechanical room. The lobby will look out over the football field.
A digital scoreboard on the side of the fieldhouse will serve the athletic field.
At its Aug. 9 meeting, the Northwest school board pledged to pay 10% of the project cost.
The other funds will be raised through contributions and grants.
The district will apply for one grant in conjunction with the installation of FieldTurf. That grant is available because the turf is made with recycled tires. Edwards hopes that the grant will bring in $100,000 to $125,000.
Appearing on the field with Edwards Friday night were three school board members, three members of the Northwest Education Foundation Board, three members of the athletic booster club and a trio of fine arts boosters.
All of those groups are involved in the project, Edwards said.
All Northwest students will benefit, he said, noting that band members march on the athletic field.