Northwest unveils plans for athletic improvements

The visiting bleachers will remain as is.

Plans also call for new lights and a new ticket booth, giving the stadium one main entrance.

The track surrounding the football field will be unchanged.

When the project is completed, Northwest soccer teams will be able to play on the athletic field. The lights will allow those squads to play night games, which is not possible right now for Viking home soccer games.

Basketball games and volleyball matches will continue to be played in Northwest’s existing gymnasium.

The fieldhouse will be built on the east side of the football field. It will be used as a basketball and volleyball practice facility for high school, and seventh- and eighth-grade teams. It will have a synthetic, all-purpose floor. Baseball and softball players will be able to bounce balls off of the surface without causing any damage, said Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards.

In the fieldhouse will be a full basketball court, or two courts running sideways.

The wrestling room will be big enough for two full-sized wrestling mats.