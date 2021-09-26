NorthWestern Energy warns of widespread scam activity

NorthWestern Energy is reporting an all-time high in scam activity from customers on the receiving end of calls in which scammers threaten to shut off service if they don’t take immediate actions that include making payments by gift cards, Bitcoin or other forms of payment.

The increase in reports also includes instances where callers manipulate caller ID to make it appear as if an energy company is making the call, commonly referred to as caller ID spoofing. Reports include scammers even going as far as showing up at locations and demanding payment.

“We want our customers to know that we do not use coercive scare tactics to force customers to pay bills, and we won’t tell you your service will be shut off immediately without a payment,” said Lori St. Aubin, director of customer care at NorthWestern Energy. “That kind of behavior is a dead giveaway that the caller is a scammer.”

A NorthWestern Energy representative will never go to a customer’s home offering an unscheduled service or asking for payment. For other services, a technician may knock on the door to alert the customer of his/her presence before making repairs or installing equipment, but will not need to enter the home.