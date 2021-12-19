Northwest's Diane Rouzee honored for 38 years of doing 'the little things' win Dinsdale award

For nearly 40 years Diane Rouzee has touched the lives of Northwest students. On Friday morning, Northwest High School students and staff members, community members, and friends and family of Rouzee honored those dedicated years with the 2021 Kim West Dinsdale Excellence in Teaching award.
The surprise awards ceremony was at Northwest High School Auditorium. The award was kept secret from Rouzee. Northwest High School Superintendent Tim Krupicka said administrators had to keep the award a secret.
“We were able to keep it a secret from the teachers and the students. We called (the ceremony) just a Viking Culture Assembly.”
As special speakers took to the microphone, it gradually dawned on Rouzee that they were honoring her, she said.
“(Media) was here, so I thought that was kind of weird. And then I saw Kim (Dinsdale) walk in, I thought, ‘Don’t get yourself excited or anything.’ Then when they started reading that 38 years, and I said, ‘Well, that could be me ...” Then they mentioned teaching accounting. “I’m the only one that does that. So I realized, that’s me.”
Krupicka said the reveal was well-played.
“It was neat to watch the students, as the introduction was read, about Diane and the traits. After (the introduction) got to more details, and then finally got to ‘business teacher’ and in ‘38 years in the same school,’ everybody was whispering back and forth.”
Rouzee has served her entire teaching career at Northwest, and with good reason, she said. “(Her family) moved here and had some opportunities to go and do some other things, but I really liked the people that I worked with in the administration.”
Rouzee said the subject she teaches also keeps her inspired.
“I get to work with numbers, and I get to be creative. I love the kids coming into accounting and not knowing anything, and then being able to do books for a business. It’s kind of a neat thing, and a possibility that they have a skill that will help them get a job. That is probably one of my favorite things.”
Krupicka said Rouzee’s tenure is a bit unusual.
“The fact that she is giving her entire professional life and education to Northwest High School is amazing. These days people probably aren’t staying in education as long. It’s amazing that she was able to do it, and especially that she was able to do it at the same high school for all those years.”
Looking around Northwest’s facilities, chances are you’ll see something produced by the school’s very own students, thanks to Rouzee’s guidance.
“She does the little things that make a huge difference in students’ lives,” wrote her nominator. “I have seen countless examples of students who once they leave Diane’s classroom return often to visit and also get advice. She teaches her students not only the basics of accounting, marketing and business but also valuable life skills.”
Rouzee said some of those life skills are taught through her own experiences.
“I’ve told them that I’ve made some mistakes, ‘I wish I would have invested more, I wish I would have saved earlier.’ They realize that this is me, and I want you to do better. I want to help them learn from maybe things I’ve done and I’m not perfect by any means. I think just the fact that I’m willing to listen and I will do anything and everything I can for kids.”
She is also the assistant coach for the boys’ and girls’ golf teams. Prior to that, she coached volleyball for 34 years.
“In the fall, nominations are submitted to recognize Hall County educators who are exemplary in their profession,” says Kendra Lutz, program officer at the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation. “The impact that Diane has made on students in the Northwest School district for 38 years and youth through her community involvement speaks volumes to being a superior educator and an extraordinary person.”
Dinsdale started this award in 2005 to honor educators that have had a lasting impact on their students, colleagues, and school communities. This year is the 17th annual Excellence in Teaching Award, which not only recognizes an outstanding educator, but also awards the winner with $5,000.
Candidates must be an active, certified teacher and/or guidance counselor for students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grades. Recipients must also be employed by a public or private school within Hall county.
Rouzee is the 20th recipient of the award.
Last year’s recipient was Chuck DeWitt, math and science teacher at Walnut Middle School.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.