Northwest's Diane Rouzee honored for 38 years of doing 'the little things' win Dinsdale award

Rouzee has served her entire teaching career at Northwest, and with good reason, she said. “(Her family) moved here and had some opportunities to go and do some other things, but I really liked the people that I worked with in the administration.”

Rouzee said the subject she teaches also keeps her inspired.

“I get to work with numbers, and I get to be creative. I love the kids coming into accounting and not knowing anything, and then being able to do books for a business. It’s kind of a neat thing, and a possibility that they have a skill that will help them get a job. That is probably one of my favorite things.”

Krupicka said Rouzee’s tenure is a bit unusual.

“The fact that she is giving her entire professional life and education to Northwest High School is amazing. These days people probably aren’t staying in education as long. It’s amazing that she was able to do it, and especially that she was able to do it at the same high school for all those years.”

Looking around Northwest’s facilities, chances are you’ll see something produced by the school’s very own students, thanks to Rouzee’s guidance.