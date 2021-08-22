‘Not a big box store’

The recent Summer Olympics showcased the diverse world of cycling, from road racing and cross-country cycling to BMX and more.
It drew the attention of the world and motivated many individuals to investigate the world of cycling, whether it is for better health or pure recreational purposes.
In Grand Island, hike and bike trails provide many miles of paths for biking enthusiasts.
To meet the demands of the growing interest in cycling, Ariel Quiroga of North Platte has opened Alive Outside Cycling and Fitness at 3421 State St. in Grand Island.
The store officially opened earlier this month. Quiroga owns a similar store in North Platte. Stacia Rice manages the Grand Island store for Quiroga. Carlos Rivera is the service manager. He worked for Wayne Cyclery for 10 years before owner John Wayne retired and closed his shop.
Quiroga said he would like to carry on the legacy of Wayne Cyclery.
“He (John Wayne) has been a great help to us,” he said. “I want to thank him, and we really want to carry on that legacy of great service.”
Quiroga said he has an extensive lineup of bikes at his store, including Trek Bikes that offer road, mountain and hybrid bikes. He also carries a line of Kink BMX bikes. The store also stocks biking accessories, along with fitness equipment, weights and skateboards.
He said having Sanchez’s experience in bike maintenance and repairs is a big asset for his store. Alive Outside Cycling and Fitness will repair bikes not bought at the store. They also accept trade-ins.
“Carlos is available to work on any bike that has a problem,” Quiroga said. He is also being trained to work on fitness equipment.
Before purchasing Alive Outside Cycling and Fitness in 2019 in North Platte, Quiroga was involved in the railroad industry. He said he decided to start his own business and had the opportunity to purchase the North Platte shop.
“I knew that I wanted to do something,” he said. “Honestly, it was a leap of faith. I wasn’t sure I was able, I wasn’t sure I was capable. I talked to my friends and they’re on board.”
While running his cycling business during the pandemic has been a challenge, as it has been for many businesses, he said business is good as the store caters to people who love cycling of any kind.
“We were fortunate because we carried things that people wanted,” Quiroga said. “When gyms had to close, people wanted to keep working out.”
Quiroga said he is proud of the line of bikes he carries at his store.
“The bikes are really good,” he said. “Trek is a top brand, and we have BMX bikes, street bikes and kids’ bike. We offer a whole variety of different types of bikes for the customer out there.”
His goal with the store is to “get people on bikes.”
“No matter if it’s an off-road bike, BMX or whatever bike it is,” Quiroga said. “You know, it’s fun, and it’s good exercise.”
He said cycling can be a sport for all ages, from preschoolers right up to senior citizens.
“People love bikes,” Quiroga said. “As a kid, we rode bikes all the time and when you are older it brings back a lot of good memories. It is an absolutely great feeling.”
He said his goal is to keep Alive Outside Cycling and Fitness small and be bike- and fitness-oriented.
“We are essentially a mom-and-pop shop,” Quiroga said. “This isn’t a big box store. We have a passion about what we do. Our goal is to help the community by offering the best bikes and service.”
Alive Outside Cycling and Fitness is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call 308-675-2502.