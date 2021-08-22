‘Not a big box store’

He said having Sanchez’s experience in bike maintenance and repairs is a big asset for his store. Alive Outside Cycling and Fitness will repair bikes not bought at the store. They also accept trade-ins.

“Carlos is available to work on any bike that has a problem,” Quiroga said. He is also being trained to work on fitness equipment.

Before purchasing Alive Outside Cycling and Fitness in 2019 in North Platte, Quiroga was involved in the railroad industry. He said he decided to start his own business and had the opportunity to purchase the North Platte shop.

“I knew that I wanted to do something,” he said. “Honestly, it was a leap of faith. I wasn’t sure I was able, I wasn’t sure I was capable. I talked to my friends and they’re on board.”

While running his cycling business during the pandemic has been a challenge, as it has been for many businesses, he said business is good as the store caters to people who love cycling of any kind.

“We were fortunate because we carried things that people wanted,” Quiroga said. “When gyms had to close, people wanted to keep working out.”

Quiroga said he is proud of the line of bikes he carries at his store.