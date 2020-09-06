Not your typical Nebraska State Fair: Commerce is light, but vendors still enthusiastic about being here

A ‘little slow’

Chris Mattson, who operates the Cutco Cutlery stand at the fair, said it has been a “little slow” this year.

“We have done in five days what we normally would do in one day,” Mattson said.

But he said of the state fairs that he travels to each year, the Nebraska State Fair was the only one that was going on as scheduled.

“With everything shut down, this is an opportunity to be out and in front of some customers and have the opportunity to make a little bit of money,” Mattson said.

Cutco Cutlery has been a part of the Nebraska State Fair for nearly 20 years, he said.

“It has been good for what it is,” Mattson said. “We know it is not what the State Fair normally is. We came in with lower expectations.”

He said normally they sell about $100,000 worth of product during the fair. This year, they set a team goal of $30,000.

Mattson said from January through March when many businesses and events were shutting down because of the pandemic, he attended 14 events. Since Mid-March, he has been to nine, including the Nebraska State Fair.