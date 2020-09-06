Not your typical Nebraska State Fair: Commerce is light, but vendors still enthusiastic about being here

This has been a challenging year for the Nebraska State Fair because of the uncertainty the coronavirus pandemic has created with regard to scheduling.
While the State Fair Board decided to proceed with the fair this year, it was doing so without important revenue streams, such as concerts, the carnival and gate admission. Other revenue streams were dramatically reduced, including food vendors and commercial exhibitors.
Despite all the uncertainty, fair officials managed to put together something that offers the feel of the fair, but on a reduced level.
According to Jaime Parr, State Fair director of sales, there are about 40 commercial displays set up, with half being street vendors and the other half State Fair sponsors who are exhibiting their wares.
And despite the limited fair, Parr said the vendors have been doing some business.
For example, the UNL Dairy Store sold 1,500 scoops of ice cream using 230 gallons of ice cream the first weekend.
Hawaiian Chill sold 400 funnel cakes and 600 Pineapple Whips.
“We were very pleased with the crowds on the grounds,” Parr said.
The vendors were very pleased with the first weekend, she said.
“They were very glad to have people out,” Parr said. People are “hungry for activity.”
“Us setting up outside provides an extra level for safety and comfort for people during the pandemic,” she said.
Coming off 2019
Last year, crowds were down at the fair because of more than 12 inches of rain during August that made Fonner Park’s grass parking lots unusable. This year has been the complete opposite, with only a little more than a half-inch of rain during August, but the crowds are down because of the pandemic.
“Just like our farmers and ranchers, we actually could use a little bit of rain on the grounds to wash things off,” Parr said. “We deal with the weather, regardless of how good or bad it is. We are also seeing cooler temperatures.”
But conditions have changed greatly this weekend with the temperature soaring to around 100 degrees.
Parr said the vendors wanted the fair as much as the fair needed them.
Many of the vendors follow a circuit of events during the year, such as fairs, rodeos and other events. With the pandemic, many of those events were canceled. It was difficult for the vendors to plan their schedule as many events were placed on hold because of the uncertainty.
“They were looking for a sense of normalcy with this crazy pandemic,” Parr said. “Those vendors rely on shows and events to make their living.”
A ‘little slow’
Chris Mattson, who operates the Cutco Cutlery stand at the fair, said it has been a “little slow” this year.
“We have done in five days what we normally would do in one day,” Mattson said.
But he said of the state fairs that he travels to each year, the Nebraska State Fair was the only one that was going on as scheduled.
“With everything shut down, this is an opportunity to be out and in front of some customers and have the opportunity to make a little bit of money,” Mattson said.
Cutco Cutlery has been a part of the Nebraska State Fair for nearly 20 years, he said.
“It has been good for what it is,” Mattson said. “We know it is not what the State Fair normally is. We came in with lower expectations.”
He said normally they sell about $100,000 worth of product during the fair. This year, they set a team goal of $30,000.
Mattson said from January through March when many businesses and events were shutting down because of the pandemic, he attended 14 events. Since Mid-March, he has been to nine, including the Nebraska State Fair.
“At this point, we are kind of jumping on anything we can and getting out in front of us,” he said. “We work off commission. If we are not selling, we are not making money.”
Cutco has a variety of kitchen products guaranteed to make prep work easier. Its knives are made from top quality materials and are known for being especially durable. Its website is a at www.cutco.com.
For many of the vendors, the Nebraska State Fair is their first event this year.
“Others were able to capture some county fairs and other smaller events,” Parr said. “They have done well at some of those small events.”
She said the vendors add interest and diversity to the fair.
“They bring a lot of new products and exciting things,” Parr said. “They bring an opportunity for those vendors to actually demonstrate a product and talk directly with the vendor.”
First event since March
Tammy and Mitch Earnest are the owners of Triple E Signs of Palmer.
Tammy Earnest said their last big show was in early March.
“We have not been able to do shows since March 6,” she said. “Even doing this scaled-down show for us was wonderful because we needed it. This is our livelihood. This is what we do full time. People expect you to be here. They look for you. It is awesome that they did it.
Triple E Signs specializes in custom metal signs, yard art and decor. This is its sixth year at the State Fair.
They have been surprised with the number of people attending the fair this year.
“Even during the week, there are not a lot of people,” she said. “Some are looking. Some buy, some don’t, but they are still here. People want to be out and moving.”
For more information, visit their website at www.tripleesignspalmer.com.
More space
Parr laid the fair out with space between the food and commercial vendors.
“We were able to intermix this year because in the past all of our food vendors needed to have a lot more utilities, such as power, water and waste disposal,” she said. “In a regular fair year we don’t have the opportunity to really close off the rest of our Market Place.”
This year, Parr said, with the small number of vendors, they were able to have the commercial vendors and concessions together.
“That is going over very well for our partners as well as our guests,” she said.
While it has been a down year for the commercial side of the State Fair, Parr said, “We have learned so much this year.”
“I expect a lot of what we are learning to carry over to future fairs,” she said.
Normally, they have about 600 booth spaces. This year it’s fewer than 50.
“We did have a lot of applications that we didn’t follow through all the way on because we were limited with space because of the pandemic,” Parr said. “We didn’t want to do more than what we could accomplish.”
The vendors, the beverage sales and livestock entry fees are helping to put some cash into the fair’s pocket, along with the sponsorship fee revenue they have collected.
“They are our only revenue streams this year,” Parr said.
During the first year of the fair being in Grand Island, she was anxious about whether anyone was going to come to the fair.
“I had a little bit of a panic attack,” Parr said.
This year was the same because of how the pandemic was limiting the fair. But, she said, “It has exceeded our expectations.”
