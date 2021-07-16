Not your typical summer camp

Like many surgeries, the surgeons used scalpels, scopes and clamps to help save the patient’s life — a special patient — but the new surgeons were even more special.
The patient: A cantaloupe.
The surgeons: Participants in CHI Health’s Health Care Career Exploration Camp, a two-day session that gives incoming sophomores, juniors and seniors a chance to explore careers in health care.
Allie Zamarripa, a sophomore from Grand Island Senior High, came to camp having an idea of what she wanted to do.
“The medical field has always been really interesting to me, so I applied to see what I really wanted to do,” she said.
Before attending the camp, Zamarripa knew what career path she wanted to take, she said. “At first I came in for sure wanting to be in physical therapy. (The camp) opened up my eyes to see there is a lot more in the medical field.”
Maya Becker, a junior from St. Paul, was another camper. Like Zamarripa, she had a good idea of what she wanted to do.
By the end of camp, Becker found she was on the right track. “I feel like labor-delivery and OB-GYN really interests me,” she said. Becker didn’t seem to dismiss surgery, though.
“The surgery with the cantaloupe was really cool.”
Wood River senior Jenna Rauert entered camp — which also had a session at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney — with an open mind, she said.
“I’m not really sure what I want to go into in college,” Rauert said. “I thought this would broaden my spectrum and see if I want to go into health care.”
CHI Health Senior HR Business Partner Tara Shaw helped facilitate the Grand Island camp’s site, which had 11 campers.
Shaw said last year Health Care Career Exploration Camp, which is free to the students, didn’t happen due to coronavirus concerns, but offering quality programming didn’t skip a beat, whether experiential or through literature.
“We provide brochures and information,” Shaw said. “Hopefully, they walk away with a great experience.”
More great experiences are offered at CHI Health outside of camp, Shaw explained. “I also encourage job shadowing. If they want to shadow a career they can shadow for four or eight hours.”
Grand Island Senior High sophomore Brityn Zelasney not only walked away with a great experience, but a sense of clarity, she said.
“I was stuck between being a surgeon or working with babies,” Zelasney said. “Anything with babies inspires me.”
Besides working on a cantaloupe, the campers held a placenta and learned about life in the delivery room. They also found themselves on the helipad with not only a bird’s-eye view of Grand Island, but a look at where medical helicopters land.
They also “treated” a dummy with head trauma. Even the dummy had a back story, as medicine isn’t all about scalpels and intubating. The head trauma dummy had been texting and driving.
Zelasney said the camp solidified her wish to work with infants. “Now I for sure know that I do not want to do, anything with surgery,” she said.
If you ask the cantaloupe patient, Zelasney, Zamarripa, Rauert, Becker and their fellow campers could do surgery just fine.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.