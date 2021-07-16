Not your typical summer camp

Like many surgeries, the surgeons used scalpels, scopes and clamps to help save the patient’s life — a special patient — but the new surgeons were even more special.

The patient: A cantaloupe.

The surgeons: Participants in CHI Health’s Health Care Career Exploration Camp, a two-day session that gives incoming sophomores, juniors and seniors a chance to explore careers in health care.

Allie Zamarripa, a sophomore from Grand Island Senior High, came to camp having an idea of what she wanted to do.

“The medical field has always been really interesting to me, so I applied to see what I really wanted to do,” she said.

Before attending the camp, Zamarripa knew what career path she wanted to take, she said. “At first I came in for sure wanting to be in physical therapy. (The camp) opened up my eyes to see there is a lot more in the medical field.”

Maya Becker, a junior from St. Paul, was another camper. Like Zamarripa, she had a good idea of what she wanted to do.

By the end of camp, Becker found she was on the right track. “I feel like labor-delivery and OB-GYN really interests me,” she said. Becker didn’t seem to dismiss surgery, though.