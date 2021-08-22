Noteworthy ... Hastings College to honor three in Fine Arts Hall of Fame

HASTINGS — Robin Koozer, a 1976 graduate of Hastings College who went on to be a professor of music and chair of the Music Department at the college, is one of three to be inducted into the HC Fine Arts Hall of Fame on Sept. 19.
A brunch to honor the recipients begins at 11:30 a.m. in Scott Studio Theatre at 806 N. Turner Ave. An induction ceremony will follow at 12:30 p.m., also in the theatre. Tickets for the event, which is the Sunday of homecoming weekend at the college, are $12 per person and may be purchased at hastings.edu/homecoming or by contacting the Hastings College alumni office at 402-461-7363 or alumni@hastings.edu.
The Fine Arts Hall of Fame honors individuals in music, theater and art who are making an impact in their communities through the arts. A committee of college officials and community members selects inductees.
Koozer, of Hastings, is being inducted for music. He served in the college’s music department from 1988 until January 2017 when he stepped down to become associate vice president of development for the Hastings College Foundation.
During his tenure with the music department, he was named Outstanding Advisor and twice selected by students and faculty to deliver the Invited Faculty Lecture. He was appointed to serve two terms on the Nebraska Arts Council and is also a consultant and evaluator for accreditation with the National Associate of Schools of Music.
Koozer’s passion for music has expanded from campus into the community through his involvement with the Hastings Symphony Orchestra, Hastings Community Theatre and First Presbyterian Church, where he has served in the music ministry for more than three decades as a chancel choir member and director, director of youth choirs, accompanist, soloist, director of the bell choir and music coordinator.
Others also being inducted into the hall of fame are Jill Erickson of Chicago, a 1995 graduate, inducted for theater, and George Lundeen of Loveland, Colo., a 1971 graduate, inducted for art.
Deida one of 40 under 40 Emerging Nurse Leaders
Beth Deida, RN, the obstetrics educator at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, has been named a Nebraska Action Coalition 40 under 40 Emerging Nurse Leader award winner.
This award recognizes 40 nurse leaders who are under 40 years of age from across the state of Nebraska. Some of the criteria for selection included contributions to and promotion of the nursing profession, engagement/leadership/volunteerism in the community, organizational involvement and leadership vision.
Deida has been involved with the opening of a new donor breast milk collection site at CHI Health Clinic Women’s Health in Grand Island. The Mothers’ Milk Bank Donation and Outreach Center was launched Aug. 3.