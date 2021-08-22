Noteworthy ... Hastings College to honor three in Fine Arts Hall of Fame

HASTINGS — Robin Koozer, a 1976 graduate of Hastings College who went on to be a professor of music and chair of the Music Department at the college, is one of three to be inducted into the HC Fine Arts Hall of Fame on Sept. 19.

A brunch to honor the recipients begins at 11:30 a.m. in Scott Studio Theatre at 806 N. Turner Ave. An induction ceremony will follow at 12:30 p.m., also in the theatre. Tickets for the event, which is the Sunday of homecoming weekend at the college, are $12 per person and may be purchased at hastings.edu/homecoming or by contacting the Hastings College alumni office at 402-461-7363 or alumni@hastings.edu.

The Fine Arts Hall of Fame honors individuals in music, theater and art who are making an impact in their communities through the arts. A committee of college officials and community members selects inductees.

Koozer, of Hastings, is being inducted for music. He served in the college’s music department from 1988 until January 2017 when he stepped down to become associate vice president of development for the Hastings College Foundation.