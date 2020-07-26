Chelsea Bartling has been named interim director of the LaVonne Kopecky Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Bartling, a 2009 graduate of UNK, previously worked at Grand Island Public Schools and Kearney Public Schools. She will manage day-to-day operations of the Plambeck Center, collaborate with various campus departments and community organizations on learning, child development and research initiatives, and assist in the development of programs within the center.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments