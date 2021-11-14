Did you know that November is Native American Heritage Month?

This annual celebration sponsored by the Library of Congress, the National Archives and Records Administration, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Gallery of Art, the National Art Service, and the Smithsonian institute pays tribute to the traditions, history and ancestry of all native and indigenous groups across the United States.

If you’re interested in learning more about Native American culture, or history, or reading something written by Native American authors, the Grand Island Public Library has some things for you.

Did you know the current Poet Laureate of the United States, Joy Harjo, is a member of the Muscogee Nation of Oklahoma? She is the first person of Native American ancestry to hold that honor.

Give some of her poetry a try with her collection of poems, “An American Sunrise: Poems,” available on the Nebraska Overdrive site, or learn more about her life in her memoir, “Poet Warrior.”

Louise Erdrich may be one of the best-known Native American authors. Erdrich is a National Book Award recipient, and winner of the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction and a Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. She is a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.