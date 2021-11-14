Did you know that November is Native American Heritage Month?
This annual celebration sponsored by the Library of Congress, the National Archives and Records Administration, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Gallery of Art, the National Art Service, and the Smithsonian institute pays tribute to the traditions, history and ancestry of all native and indigenous groups across the United States.
If you’re interested in learning more about Native American culture, or history, or reading something written by Native American authors, the Grand Island Public Library has some things for you.
Did you know the current Poet Laureate of the United States, Joy Harjo, is a member of the Muscogee Nation of Oklahoma? She is the first person of Native American ancestry to hold that honor.
Give some of her poetry a try with her collection of poems, “An American Sunrise: Poems,” available on the Nebraska Overdrive site, or learn more about her life in her memoir, “Poet Warrior.”
Louise Erdrich may be one of the best-known Native American authors. Erdrich is a National Book Award recipient, and winner of the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction and a Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. She is a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.
Her books, set mainly in the upper Great Plains in North Dakota and Minnesota, are known for her literary style. Her most popular titles include “The Round House,” “The Night Watchman” and “LaRose.” Her latest release is “The Sentence.”
If you enjoy horror and experimental fiction, Stephen Graham Jones, who himself is Blackfoot, places Native American characters at the front of his novels. His two best known books are “The Only Good Indian” and the newly released, “My Heart is a Chainsaw.”
There is also great fiction by Tommy Orange and Sherman Alexie.
For non-fiction, go local and read about Nebraskan Susan La Flesche Picotte, the first Native American to earn a medical degree, all the way back in 1889. Joe Starita’s “A Warrior of the People: How Susan La Flesche Overcame Racial and Gender Inequality to become America’s First Indian Doctor,” chronicles how a young woman who was a member of the Omaha tribe, traveled across rural Nebraska treating patients sick with tuberculosis, smallpox and measles.
Also take a look at the 2017 One Book One Nebraska Award winner, “Black Elk Speaks,” by John G. Neihardt, or the 2014 One Book One Nebraska winner, “’I Am a Man’: Chief Standing Bear’s Journey For Justice,” also by Joe Starita.
The non-fiction section has a lot if you are interested in learning about the history of Native Americans. Look under the call number 970.1 for general history of Native Americans.
To learn about specific Native American tribes, look under the call number 970.3. Books in that section are grouped together by tribe. The children’s non-fiction section is also organized that way for the young readers who want to learn more.
And as always, if you are short on time, you can always place items on hold through our catalog, www.gilibrary.tlcdelivers.com, or by giving us a call at 308-385-5333. Once they are ready, pick them up at our convenient drive-up window.
If you are unable to make it to the library, there are thousands of ebooks, digital audiobooks, television shows, movies and magazines available from the Nebraska Overdrive site (www.nebraska.overdrive.com) and our Hoopla service (www.hoopladigital.com).
Shaun Klee serves as the adult and technical services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at ShaunK@gilibrary.org