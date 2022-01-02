Now Open: Glaciarium, ice skating rink at Stuhr Museum, a permanent winter fixture

Skates are available for rent. The company that provided the surface delivered a package that included skates, a skate sharpener and the decorative fence that surrounds the rink.

The rink will have expanded hours during school breaks. But with the end of the week just past, it is now open just on weekends.

Groups of up to 30 can use the rink by appointment. The Stuhr welcomes schools, churches, businesses and other organizations. Group rates are available.

For Stuhr Museum members, the cost to skate at the ice rink is $8 per person. That figure includes skate rental.

Non-members pay $12 per person. Again, skate rental is included in the fee.

To skate, non-members must pay daily Stuhr admission during the regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. That admission charge gives people access to the entire museum campus as well as the skating rink.

No daily admission fee is charged during evening skate hours (after 5 p.m.)

If you bring your own ice skates, you’ll receive a $2 coupon for the purchase of concessions at the Glaciarium or Stuhr Bistro, assuming the skates pass inspection.