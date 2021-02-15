NPPD customers asked to conserve energy during freeze

COLUMBUS — Wholesale and retail customers of Nebraska Public Power District, including businesses and residential customers in Kearney and other parts of the state, are being asked to conserve energy use due to current and future low temperatures that are affecting the state and Midwest portion of the country.

Customers are asked to reduce any electrical usage effective immediately and through midnight, and the following 48 hours to mitigate the risk of potential widespread and longer-lasting outages. The effects of widespread and extreme cold weather have led to increasingly tightening conditions in Southwest Power Pool’s service territory, of which NPPD is a member.

NPPD currently is operating all available generating resources to meet demand, but requests voluntary conservation by electric consumers.

Safety tips to follow

Electric consumers can do the following to assist without putting safety at risk:

— Turn down thermostats to 68 degrees and lower at night.

— Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

— Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances, computers and printers.