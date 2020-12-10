Number of CHI Health patients declines

But with the holiday season upon us and since there were gatherings during the Thanksgiving weekend, “We are holding on to see if that has some effect or whether we will continue to see more traditional and medical and surgical activations,” he said.

Schulz said they are anticipating an increase in the COVID-19 population after Thanksgiving.

Goplin said that in Grand Island, they’ve seen a reduction in the number of virus patients for the past several weeks.

“We want to continue that,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t other people who need care.”

Goplin said winter is traditionally a time of higher needs of patients at St. Francis.

“There are traditionally more people who are in the hospital in the wintertime because it is a respiratory viral season with a lot of people with pneumonia and things of that nature. Those are not going away,” he said. “We still need to make sure that we are good stewards of everything we do here in our community because we need to make sure that we have adequate room to take care of all of our patients.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Goplin said that in the COVID-19 portion of hospitalizations, “It has been a positive thing for us over the past week to week and a half.”