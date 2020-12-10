Number of CHI Health patients declines

Two respiratory therapy specialists from CHI Health discussed Wednesday the respiratory care that COVID-19 patients are needing once they are admitted to the hospital.
Robert Schulz, CHI Health director of respiratory therapy, and Chris Goplin, respiratory therapy supervisor at CHI Health St. Francis, were on a Zoom call with the media.
They shared how respiratory therapists are working around the clock to care for COVID-19 patients across the 14-hospital system in Nebraska and western Iowa.
According to CHI Health, respiratory therapists have seen the range of how COVID-19 can affect a person’s lungs, from patients who may need an inhaler to severely critical patients who need ventilation. The care also continues after patients are discharged.
Currently in the Omaha area CHI Health hospitals, Schulz said, “We, knock on wood, are seeing, specifically for the COVID population, a lighter load of those patients who are currently with us.”
He said with the year nearing its end, a lot of people who are seeking to meet their insurance deductibles are trying to get into the hospital for a needed procedure or testing.
“We are seeing those patients as well, along with our standard winter season colds, a little bit of flu here and there,” Schulz said. “That is kind of like the mix of population that we are seeing over the last week or so.”
But with the holiday season upon us and since there were gatherings during the Thanksgiving weekend, “We are holding on to see if that has some effect or whether we will continue to see more traditional and medical and surgical activations,” he said.
Schulz said they are anticipating an increase in the COVID-19 population after Thanksgiving.
Goplin said that in Grand Island, they’ve seen a reduction in the number of virus patients for the past several weeks.
“We want to continue that,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t other people who need care.”
Goplin said winter is traditionally a time of higher needs of patients at St. Francis.
“There are traditionally more people who are in the hospital in the wintertime because it is a respiratory viral season with a lot of people with pneumonia and things of that nature. Those are not going away,” he said. “We still need to make sure that we are good stewards of everything we do here in our community because we need to make sure that we have adequate room to take care of all of our patients.”
Goplin said that in the COVID-19 portion of hospitalizations, “It has been a positive thing for us over the past week to week and a half.”
Working in medicine, physicians are always branching out and looking for new ways to provide care to their patients, he said, and that is especially true with COVID-19.
“With this being such a new virus with us only really knowing about it for a year or so, I think that we have done a tremendous job as an organization to look at the data and make sure that we are giving evidence-based care to our patients at the best we know at the time,” Goplin said.
He said physicians must continue to learn about new ways to treat the virus.
“Right now, we are treating it in the fashion that it needs to be treated,” Goplin said. “We continue to learn every day as more research and more literature comes out that continues to improve patients’ outcomes.”
Helping to improve their treatment of COVID-19 patients, Schulz said, they are getting a lot of feedback from their patients.
“We try to treat what those individuals’ active symptoms are and how can we best help them on the road to recovery,” he said.
Goplin said St. Francis works with rural hospitals throughout central Nebraska by coordinating the type of care a patient needs to combat the virus.
With Christmas less than three weeks away, both Schulz and Goplin said people need to be proactive about protecting themselves from the virus.
Schulz said he would like the current decline in hospitalizations for the virus to continue through the holiday season.
“That would be great for every facility, but for the patients and our community as well,” he said.
Schulz tells people, “Definitely take precautions and take the advice given by health professionals on how to protect yourself and keep aware of virus outbreaks in your communities and the ongoing progress of the vaccines to treat the virus.”
He said, “Each community is slightly different but I think everybody is trying to take the precautions that they can, whether it as simple as hand hygiene and keeping an eye on your overall health.”
Schulz said the first steps to good health are up to the individual.
“I know as Nebraskans we have the ability to care for our neighbors, and to care for ourselves and to really limit the spread of this virus throughout our communities,” Goplin said. “We can do this, but it is going to take everybody.”
