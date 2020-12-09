Number of COVID deaths in area surpasses 100

As of Tuesday, there was one ICU bed available in the four hospitals in the Central District jurisdiction and 13 ICU beds occupied by patients. At those four hospitals, a total of 35 COVID patients were hospitalized and four were on ventilators.

“So one of the things we’re watching for now is to see what kind of impact our Thanksgiving holiday had on our numbers. We won’t know that for certain until maybe mid-week of next week,” Anderson said.

She also talked about Christmas travel.

“We would rather you didn’t travel at all and plan for a small Christmas in your own household with your own household members,” she said.

“Some people will choose to travel, and so we have guidelines for testing for our travelers. Before you travel, get a test one to three days prior to leaving. When you get back, get a test three to five days after you return. When you return, try to limit your activity and stay away from others for at least seven days.”

Even if they get a test when they return, people should stay away from others for seven days “because you may still develop symptoms and be positive,” Anderson said.