Number of COVID deaths in area surpasses 100

The surge in COVID-19 cases late this year mirrors the rise the area saw in the spring, except that the numbers are much larger this time, according to Teresa Anderson of the Central District Health Department.
The three-county area currently has a risk level of 3.7 out of a possible 4, which is “still pretty high,” Anderson said in Tuesday’s COVID-19 community update from City Hall.
The weekly cases per 100,000 people started to rise again in early October. But the numbers have been dropping the last two and a half weeks.
On Nov. 21, Hall County had 923 cases per 100,000 people. That number had dropped to 507 by the end of last week.
“What we don’t know is where we go from here,” Anderson said. “Because these numbers have been decreasing, we’re somewhat hopeful but we’re still concerned that we’re far from being through this surge. It is also concerning to us that our death count has gone up substantially.”
Since the pandemic began, the Central District jurisdiction has recorded 104 deaths, “and our hearts and our thoughts go out to those who have lost loved ones,” she said.
For the week ending April 18, 53 out of 100 cases were positive. “At the end of last week we had a 37% positivity rate, which is much better but still very alarming,” Anderson said.
As of Tuesday, there was one ICU bed available in the four hospitals in the Central District jurisdiction and 13 ICU beds occupied by patients. At those four hospitals, a total of 35 COVID patients were hospitalized and four were on ventilators.
“So one of the things we’re watching for now is to see what kind of impact our Thanksgiving holiday had on our numbers. We won’t know that for certain until maybe mid-week of next week,” Anderson said.
She also talked about Christmas travel.
“We would rather you didn’t travel at all and plan for a small Christmas in your own household with your own household members,” she said.
“Some people will choose to travel, and so we have guidelines for testing for our travelers. Before you travel, get a test one to three days prior to leaving. When you get back, get a test three to five days after you return. When you return, try to limit your activity and stay away from others for at least seven days.”
Even if they get a test when they return, people should stay away from others for seven days “because you may still develop symptoms and be positive,” Anderson said.
If you don’t get tested upon your return, Central District Health asks that you stay home and isolate as best you can for 10 days. “The virus continues to be tricky, and we still have trouble getting on top of it,” she said.
Because of new directed health measures issued by the governor last Thursday, Nebraskans now have options when it comes to the length of quarantine.
As the directed health measures note, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends a 14-day quarantine period.
But because of the hardship that a 14-day period sometimes causes, Gov. Pete Ricketts has come up with two additional options.
The first option consists of a seven-day quarantine and testing on the fifth day or later of that quarantine period. “If that test taken on Day 5 or later is negative, the person can resume normal activity on Day 8,” Anderson said.
The second option, which does not include any testing, is a 10-day quarantine. Those who follow it must remain at home for 10 days. “If you have no symptoms, you can return to work,” she said.
“These revised quarantine guidelines come with a slight risk,” Anderson said. “The 14-day isolation carries a risk of .1 of spreading the virus. The 10-day quarantine carries a risk of .1 to 10%, and the seven-day quarantine carries a risk of spreading the virus of 3% to 12%.”
It’s up to each individual to choose which option he or she wants to use.
However, Central District Health still recommends that schools stay with the 14-day quarantine.
One concern about schools is that students eat their meals together. Officials are not concerned that they eat together, “but it’s the fact that that’s where many, many of our cases are coming from,” Anderson said.
If health officials can reduce the number of cases that occur in the school, “we’re much more likely to keep our schools open. And that still is a battle for us,” she said.
“Our kiddos and the staff in the schools are doing a great job wearing masks, and they’ve been doing this for months,” Anderson said. She also commended Mayor Roger Steele “for championing the universal mask mandate that went into effect in Grand Island.”
She thanked “each and every one of you for wearing your mask religiously.”
Anderson also offered advice about the public adhering to the mandate. “If you’re in a business and you see someone who is not wearing a mask, don’t approach them,” she said. “Just ask to speak to a manager in the store and inform them of the situation.”
If employees of a store or facility are not enforcing the mask requirement, people should contact Central District Health.
“We are working hard to educate the public on what’s required as far as this new ordinance,” she said.
Before closing, Anderson urged people again to keep their holiday plans “simple and small. Avoid travel. Save it for next year, when things are better.”
In the City of Kindness, “let’s do our very best to be kind to each and every one we meet” over the holiday season, she said.
Anderson asked people to help others remember to wear their masks and to “celebrate the holidays in a new and meaningful way.”
