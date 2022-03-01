Numerous windows shot out Sunday in Grand Island

Vandals armed with a BB gun shot out windows in numerous buildings and vehicles Sunday in Grand Island.

Some of the windows damaged belonged to businesses. A tinted window was damaged at Phantom Customs Automotive Repair and Performance at the intersection of South Locust Street and Stolley Park Road. That crime was reported shortly after 5 p.m.

A total of 21 cases of criminal mischief were reported Sunday in Grand Island. Many of them involved damage to windows caused by BB guns.

“They’re scattered all over town, and we do believe they’re related,” said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.