It's like taking a trip into the past. Walk into Central Catholic this week and you'll see lots of people in nun habits.

The young females are not teachers, though. They're part of the cast of Central Catholic's musical, "Sister Act."

During the show, which opens Friday, you'll see as many as 40 nuns dancing onstage at one time, says director Tyler Koepp.

"I think this show is a lot of fun because you get to see nuns dancing around. You normally would not see that in the actual world," says cast member Sam Mueller.

The students say it's a fun show.

"I promise you we will make you giggle," says senior Ishmael Nadir.

Senior Kylie Gangwish portrays the main character, Deloris Van Cartier. The character changes during the show, Gangwish says.

At the beginning, Deloris is more of a "self-obsessed aspiring singer who's trying to make herself known to the world," Gangwish says.

After witnessing a murder, Deloris seeks refuge in a convent. While she spends time at the convent, "she really realizes the love that she's been missing, because those nuns really show her what love is all about," Gangwish says.

But all is not peaceful.

Mueller plays an evil gangster who's trying to kill Deloris. The gangster, named Curtis Jackson, has "a lot of personality," Mueller says.

Curtis "is pretty mentally insane. So it's easy to work off that," Mueller said.

It's tough getting into the character "because I'm such a happy guy," says Mueller, a junior.

Between cast and crew, about 80 students are in "Sister Act."

Olivia Stava says it's fun to be involved. "It's just a big party onstage," she said.

The show is emotional for seniors in the show, such as Stava.

"I've shed tears in the past just watching my other friends graduate," she said. Now she's a senior, and it's her final high school musical.

"I know the tears are going to be shed on the final day," Stava said.

For Kami Schneider, who plays Sister Mary Theresa, the toughest thing about the show is "probably playing an old lady – just like really making it over the top."

Schneider is also a senior. "I'm really excited to get our show performed and in front of a crowd, but it's sad that it'll be our last one," she said.

Kinnley Kearns, who plays Mother Superior, says "Sister Act" is fun. But it also "relates to our school" because GICC is a Catholic school.

The sisters are trying to help Deloris, she noted.

Gangwish says the musical is "very sentimental because of how much love is shown throughout the show, whether it be from the nuns or from Mother Superior or even from the cop, whose name is Eddie," she said. The love defines the show, she said.

For Gangwish the toughest part is having to do some quick wardrobe changes, because she's in the majority of scenes.

The best part is sharing the stage with her friends, being able "to share my talents with those around me and just being able to share the love of Christ through singing and through music," Gangwish said.

Being in the musical "helps me make tons and tons of friends, and we all get really close throughout all the practices," Mueller said.

"Sister Act" has a lot of dancing, "which I love," Mueller said.

He only gets to sing one song, but he likes it. "It's called 'When I Find My Baby,' and it's me talking about how I'm going to kill Deloris."

Riley Chrastil and Nadir play Mueller's fellow hoodlums. Chrastil's character is named Pablo. Nadir plays Joey.

For Nadir, the toughest part is trying to be Joey, because Nadir is "not even close to being a gangster."

The best part is "definitely the dancing." He likes the music's 1970 vibe.

Chrastil likes the fact that the director "gave us quite a bit of freedom to just be funny" and "kind of do what we want."

Playing Mother Sister is a good fit for Kearns because she's the oldest of four kids. She has "a motherly-like way" about her, "and I think it's really good for this part."

Why should people see "Sister Act"?

"I would say it'll be superfun to see a bunch of people who are involved in different activities coming together with one another to do this one big show," says senior Kate-Lynn McNamara.