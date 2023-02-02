WOOD RIVER – Three current Wood River high school students should be working as certified nursing assistants this summer, and might be headed into careers in medicine.

The students are taking a nursing assistant course, which kicked off this semester at Wood River Rural High School. The program is operated in conjunction with Central Community College.

The class runs every Wednesday for about four hours in the spring semester. The first class was Jan. 3.

After they're done with the Wood River program in May, the students have to pass a state test, which includes a skills component. If successful, they'll obtain a certificate through CCC.

All three students in the class plan to work as CNAs this summer. They are senior Tiffany Bushhousen and juniors Macie Peters and Sage Brabec.

Wood River is the fourth high school in the area to offer the training through the CCC Grand Island campus. The others are Grand Island Senior High, Northwest and Doniphan-Trumbull. To take the class, students have to be at least 16.

The Wood River school has to furnish all the equipment needed for the course, including hospital beds and mannequins.

CCC does the rest. "They are providing us with the course materials, videos and things like that. They kind of give us the curriculum and we put it into place," said Shelby Allan, the instructor at Wood River. She is also the school nurse for Wood River's high school and elementary schools.

Wood River hopes to offer the program every spring.

Wood River Superintendent Terry Zessin asked Allan to look into bringing the program to Wood River. Discussions began in January of 2022.

The program is meant for students who might be interested in health care careers, such as nursing or physical therapy. The course provides basic information and helps students get their foot in the door of the medical field, Allan said.

The students are required to take 76 hours of class time at the school.

A $2,000 grant from the Wood River Centennial Community Foundation allowed Allan to purchase two life-size mannequins. Grand Island Regional Hospital donated two beds.

Wood River residents donated wheelchairs, crutches and walkers. "The community was really good about donating those kind of items if they had them," Allan said.

The school refurbished a room for the nursing assistant training. The improvements included adding a large TV screen and a sink for the students to wash their hands.

Each four-hour class includes an hour of class work and three hours of hands-on training. The students learn how to change bedding and care for the patient. Those skills include shaving patients and doing their nails.

All three students are planning to go into health care.

Peters' sister was a CNA and spoke highly of it. The sister is now in nursing school.

Brabec is following her mother into medicine. Her mom is an OB nurse at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Bushhousen hopes to become a labor and delivery nurse.

She likes the fact that the Wood River class is small. Because of its size, the students get more one-on-one attention, she said.

There is currently a good demand for CNAs, Allan said.