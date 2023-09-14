A longtime Grand Island educator who made his mark on the city in multiple ways has died.

Gerald “Jerry” Bryant, 98, died on Friday from complications from COVID-19.

Bryant was an educator for 39 years, 35 of those with Grand Island Public Schools. He started as a teacher, before becoming a principal and then an administrator in the district.

“He always told me ‘Education is something you can never take away from a person,’” his daughter, Carol Bryant, said on Tuesday.

Jerry Bryant moved to Grand Island in the fall of 1952, according to his obituary, taking a position as a fifth-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School. He became principal there in 1955 and then shifted to a curriculum coordinator position with the district. In 1975, he was named assistant superintendent, a role he held until his retirement in 1987.

“He had to be one of the best administrators and best mentors I’ve known in my entire life,” said Joe Cook, who Bryant hired as principal at West Lawn Elementary in 1968. “Just a very conscientious educator, who was always looking for the right thing to do for students.”

Jerry Bryant worked with then-Lincoln Elementary Principal Susan Wiese to establish Head Start in Grand Island at Howard and Lincoln Elementaries, his daughter noted.

Per his obituary: He served on a committee in 1954 to examine K-12 physical education, resulting in hiring a K-12 P.E. director who developed a K-12 curriculum. A high-quality program was developed. He started K-6 parent-teacher conferences in 1961.

Bryant developed educational specifications and helped plan three new elementary schools: Knickrehm, Jefferson, and Starr Elementary Schools, and helped plan additions to Knickrehm, Newell, Gates, and Howard Elementary Schools.

In 1961, he introduced an indexed salary schedule to the Board of Education that was adopted after a two-year study. This resulted in a competitive salary schedule that encouraged pursuing a graduate education.

The Furnas County native — his family farmed near Hendley and Indianola at various stages during his youth — developed relationships with professors at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Doane College and Hastings College, as well as other colleges, for students to complete student teaching in Grand Island.

“He enjoyed touching the lives of students and teachers,” Carol Bryant said.

Carol Bryant noted her father served under five GIPS superintendents, “and during that time was the glue that held the district together because of his longevity.”

Jerry Bryant was a member of numerous professional organizations and was chairman of the committee that founded the Nebraska Council of School Administrators. He edited an educational magazine called “Gee, I Know How” for Grand Island Public Schools from 1957 to 1962.

And, his daughter said, he was very proud in retirement to write a 250-page history of Grand Island Public Schools that covered 1955 to 1991. A copy is available to read at the Grand Island Public Library and the family hopes to secure more copies so it can be checked out.

Also in retirement Jerry Bryant dedicated himself to serving his community, joining various nonprofit boards, “which is something he had not had time to do when he was working,” Carol Bryant noted.

Bryant served on the library board for 10 years, including four as president, and was instrumental in a project that doubled the size of the library. He never stopped being committed to education.

“In his own life, he had worked very hard to achieve an education,” Carol Bryant said, noting that as a youngster he walked more than a mile each way for country school and he rode a horse 2 miles each way to Havana High School.

He started at McCook Community College in 1942 and finished in 1947, taking off time in between to help on the family farm. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 1949 until 1952 and then stayed for his master’s, receiving that in 1956. He took doctoral classes at the University of Northern Colorado-Greeley from 1958 to 1964 and completed everything but his dissertation.

Carol Bryant noted her father’s college career was jump-started by a $50 scholarship to McCook. The Geddes-Bryant Family Scholarship is now offered through the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation.

“I can’t say enough about Jerry. A good mentor and an excellent friend of mine,” Cook said, noting he spoke to Bryant a few weeks before his passing. “I’ll miss him.”