Obituaries reveal passions, pursuits, life's beauty

Reading obituaries, it’s always good to see what the person did for fun.

Some guys like to move dirt around.

Herbie Jensen, a graduate of Scotia High School, moved mountains of dirt with his John Deere 5020 tractor pulling an earth mover.

He would’ve liked Charles Kaliff of York. “Charles was a farmer his entire life, and always wanted to improve things before he left them. He especially enjoyed moving dirt,” his obituary reads.

Other people’s interests were more concrete. Wilbur Hillman “had an affinity for cement, and for laying cement all around his property. He was coined a ‘cementaholic’ by his son.”

What’s a job for some is considered fun by others.

Bernard Borer Jr., who died in September, was good at laying carpet. “Over 40-plus years, Ben has probably carpeted half of Nebraska,” according to his obituary.

John Wroblewski worked for “Ralph Spilinek at Spilinek Irrigation where his love for working on and selling pivots began.” Later, he started his own irrigation business in St. Paul.