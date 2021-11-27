Obituaries reveal passions, pursuits, life's beauty

Reading obituaries, it’s always good to see what the person did for fun.
Some guys like to move dirt around.
Herbie Jensen, a graduate of Scotia High School, moved mountains of dirt with his John Deere 5020 tractor pulling an earth mover.
He would’ve liked Charles Kaliff of York. “Charles was a farmer his entire life, and always wanted to improve things before he left them. He especially enjoyed moving dirt,” his obituary reads.
Other people’s interests were more concrete. Wilbur Hillman “had an affinity for cement, and for laying cement all around his property. He was coined a ‘cementaholic’ by his son.”
What’s a job for some is considered fun by others.
Bernard Borer Jr., who died in September, was good at laying carpet. “Over 40-plus years, Ben has probably carpeted half of Nebraska,” according to his obituary.
John Wroblewski worked for “Ralph Spilinek at Spilinek Irrigation where his love for working on and selling pivots began.” Later, he started his own irrigation business in St. Paul.
You could always find Leonard Ward on the water. “He loved fishing and fishing and then some more fishing!” based on his obituary.
James “Kirk” Romine would be near a grill or stove. His obituary said he “loved barbecue and pursuing the art of meat.”
William Danbom of Curtis found life magical. “Bill will also be remembered for his love of card tricks and always carried his decks with him.”
Janice Alexander of Chapman, who died earlier this month, liked vehicles and motorcycles. “Her fondness for fast cars and loud bikes could only be eclipsed by her love toward men named Bob,” her obituary says.
Some people go through life with a favorite beverage. One woman drank Pepsi every day.
Becky Larson of Grand Island was a connoisseur of Dr. Pepper.
Huck Rowan “enjoyed spending time cooking, growing herbs and watching ‘Jeopardy,’ usually with a glass of whiskey.” Earlier in his life, he was “the guy you called for all your plumbing needs in Polk County.”
In her free time, Thelma Heinzman “enjoyed traveling, china painting and a good beer.”
Virginia Nehls of Grand Island was in interesting person: “She loved all things rusty and broke ... so she could fix it someday.” She loved to camp, fish and gamble, smoke cigarettes, drink coffee and talk for hours on end. “Digging in her flowers and shopping were her favorite things to do.”
Beulah Nunnenkamp also loved working in her yard. “She said she felt closer to God while pulling weeds and she knew Jesus hated weeds also,” according to her obituary.
Some folks pass on their favorite pursuits to future generations.
When Joleen McDowell was a young woman, she worked at a bank. “Often, most of her paycheck would be spent on her love of shoes, a trait that she passed to her daughters and granddaughters.”
Larry Cornelius of Grand Island “loved to drive, which greatly benefited his grandkids by providing them their own Uber driver.”
Ronald Pittman sounds like a thoughtful guy. He enjoyed Husker football, woodworking, mowing his yard and smoking his pipe.
Mary Kay Pavey, a great cook, also loved to sew. The Giltner woman “had a bottomless collection of fabric, rickrack, bobbins and pins. She could whip up a new pair of shorts or a pair of sweatpants at a moment’s notice.”
Robert Foster of Broken Bow clearly had a favorite author. In addition to collecting gas engines, his hobbies included reading, “especially Louis L’Amour books, which he read over and over and over.”
Some lucky men get to gaze at unbelievable beauty throughout their lives.
Kyle Drage of Shelton left behind his “amazingly beautiful wife, Marcia.”
Eric Sauser of Omaha was survived by his “smoking hot wife.”
Sometimes I wonder if those obituaries were written by the wife.
Even better than a gorgeous spouse is having a job you really like.
Warren Q. Nelson Sr., who died in August at 92, operated Nelson’s Petrol Shop in Boelus.
“He loved running the Petrol Shop and selling used cars there so much he always said that he couldn’t wait to get back in the morning after locking up for the night.”
Boy, that’s a guy who loved his work.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.
