Adeline E. Dzingle, 93

ELKHORN — Adeline E. Dzingle, 93 of Elkhorn, Nebraska, formerly of Loup City, Nebraska, died Friday, June 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at Brookestone Meadows in Elkhorn.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. Father Richard Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.

Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church with a Sodality Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the Dzingle family for later designation and can be mailed to Cheryl Krueger, 7215 S. 45th St., Lincoln, NE 68516.

Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.