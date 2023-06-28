Adeline E. Dzingle, 93

ELKHORN — Adeline E. Dzingle, 93, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, formerly of Loup City, died Friday, June 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at Brookestone Meadows in Elkhorn.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. Father Richard Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.

Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church with a Sodality Rosary to be recited at 6.

Memorials are suggested to the Dzingle family for later designation and can be mailed to Cheryl Krueger, 7215 S. 45th St., Lincoln, NE 68516.

Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.

Adeline (Spotanski) Dzingle was born in rural Sherman County near Ashton to Ed and Anna (Zulkoski) Spotanski on February 27, 1930. She attended rural schools through the eighth grade and graduated from Loup City High School in 1947. She married Archie Dzingle on April 20, 1948, at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. They lived on farms in Sherman County until 1963 and then moved to Loup City.

She was employed at the Coast-to-Coast store for several months and then became the high school secretary in 1968 and held that position for 31 years. Following her retirement from the high school, she was employed at the Parish Center for 15 years and also at Rose Lane Home for five years. She was honored to be inducted into the Loup City Public School Wall of Fame in 2007, recognizing her outstanding contributions as an employee.

Adeline credited her parents for teaching her the importance of hard work and no matter what task was presented to her, she demanded nothing less than 100 percent. Her gardens — both vegetable and flower — were one of her passions and she enjoyed sharing her produce with family and friends. Everyone knew that when you went to visit the Dzingle home, you wouldn't go home hungry after eating delicious homemade food made with an abundance of love.

Above all, Adeline's faith was extremely important to her which she shared with her family. She was a member of St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City.

Adeline is survived by her three children, two sons and daughters-in-law, Allen and Bette Dzingle of Gretna, Nebraska, and Duane and Carole Dzingle of Marion, Iowa; and a daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Jerry Krueger of Lincoln; seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; and a sister, Louise (Vern) Vodehnal.

Preceding Adeline's death were her parents; two sisters, Alvina Jonak and Maxine Lewandowski; and her husband, Archie Dzingle.