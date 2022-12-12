Agnes “Jean” Patchin, 83, of Central City died Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Cottonwood Estates in Central City.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Congregational Church in Ravenna. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna. A luncheon at the Ravenna City Auditorium will follow the committal service. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Wednesday at the church. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com

Jean Patchin was born February 9, 1939 in Gibbon, NE to Reo “Vernon” and Thelma (Smith) Weeks. She grew up in various towns in central Nebraska, from Ogallala to Grand Island and Gibbon. She was educated at Prairie Bible Institute and three years nurses training at Lincoln General. She worked for many years at the GI Veterans Home.

She married Clem Hewitt on January 27, 1969. Clem passed away on April 5, 2003. She married Hugh Patchin on October 17, 2005 in Ravenna. The couple made their home in Stafford, KS then Grove, OK until Hugh's passing.

Jean enjoyed traveling, puzzles, card games, friends and family time, telling the best jokes, listening to the Gathers and baby snuggles.

Survivors include her daughter, Lori (Stuart) Mues of Ravenna; son, Mark (L.J) Gropp of Canton, TX; grandchildren; Chance Mues, Jacinda Mues and Daniel Gropp and great-grandson, Dawson Mues; brothers, Rob (Cam) Weeks, David (Delores) Weeks and Reo (Marilee) Weeks; sisters Dorothy Beam and Marilyn (Wes) Rowe; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Clem Hewitt, second husband, Hugh Patchin; her father, Reo “Vernon” Weeks and mother, Thelma Weeks; brother, Rolllin