Alan Iverson, Sr., 70

BROKEN BOW — Alan J. Iverson, Sr., 70, of Broken Bow, formerly of Albion, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center, Broken Bow.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, March 25 at the Zion Lutheran Church, Albion with the Rev. Kathy Salts officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Pioneer Creston Cemetery, Creston.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Iverson Memorial Chapel, Broken Bow. Visitation will resume Saturday morning from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Alan John Iverson, the son of Arnold and Wendolyn (Peterson) Iverson was born on May 26, 1952, at Albion. He attended school at Boone County School District #13 and graduated from Albion High School in 1970.

On June 4, 1971, Alan was united in marriage to Lorraine Zaruba at St. Peters Catholic Church, Fullerton. To this union six children were born. The couple lived in Columbus until Alan enlisted in the Air Force on March 14, 1972. The couple lived in Louisiana where Alan was stationed until his honorable discharge on December 17, 1975. They moved back to Albion where Alan farmed and ran a tv repair service. Alan decided to go back to school to pursue a career in funeral service. He attended the University of Kearney, Kearney and finished his degree in the Mortuary Science Program at Kansas City Kansas Community College in Kansas City, Kan. He worked for several years for other funeral homes before opening Iverson Memorial Chapel in Broken Bow in 1997.

Alan was a past member of the Nebraska Funeral Directors Association, Broken Bow Volunteer Fire Department, Knights of Columbus, VFW and American Legion in Broken Bow. Along with working and serving his community, Alan loved to fish, collect coins and stamps, and attend auctions to find treasures to bring home. He was very handy, and could fix anything, he also had a tool for most anything you would need. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy, even if he did embarrass them with the worst dad jokes out there. Alan's world was his wife Lorraine, they together built a life and home that was open for anyone who needed it and accepted many of their kids' friends as their own.

Alan is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Lorraine of Broken Bow; six children, Heather (James) Cambern of Columbus, Melissa (Bob) Carey of Osceola, Elizabeth (Mike) Price of Wood River, Kami (Jeremy) Price of Ravenna, Alan Jr. of Newburg, Ore., Greg (Amanda) of Gigharbor, Wash.; 11 grandchildren; brother-in-law, Leon Conrad of Lincoln: brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles (Gwen) of Lincoln, Theresa (Ted) Wieser of Lincoln, Louise Schenk of Fullerton, Patrick (Amy) Zaruba of Albion; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lynn (Carol) Iverson; sister, Karen Conrad; sister-in-law, Christine Zaruba; and brothers-in-law, Gary and Carroll Zaruba.