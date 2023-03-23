Alan Iverson, Sr., 70

BROKEN BOW — Alan J. Iverson, Sr., 70, of Broken Bow, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center, Broken Bow.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, March 25 at the Zion Lutheran Church, Albion with the Rev. Kathy Salts officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Pioneer Creston Cemetery, Creston.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Iverson Memorial Chapel, Broken Bow. Visitation will resume Saturday morning from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.