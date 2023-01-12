 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alan Jess

Alan Jess, 80

LINN CREE, Mo. — Alan Leroy Jess, 80, Linn Creek, Mo., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Funeral Service to be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 at Bethany Funeral Home. Burial will be at Papillion Cemetery.

He is survived by his children, Leroy (Lee) Jess, Kristine Burgert; grandchildren, Kylie, Alexis, Chloe and Jillian; great-grandchildren, Abner and EllieJo and many more family and friends.

Alan was preceded in death by his by his parents, Alvin and Dorothy Jess; grandson, Jarett Burgert.

