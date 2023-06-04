Alana Sue Billington, 55
LINCOLN — Alana Sue Billington, 55, of Lincoln, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023.
Alana was born July 30, 1967, to Allen and Donna Korn Billington.
Alana is survived by her loving siblings, Deborah McTee, Christine Kniss, Ron Billington, Belina (Theron) Anderson, Rex Billington, Allen (Jennifer) Billington Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial celebration of life for Alana will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512.