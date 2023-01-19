Albert Switzer, 87

Albert J Switzer, 87, of Loup City, died Thursday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Douglas County Health Center in Omaha.

A Celebration of life will be announced at a later time.

Albert James Switzer was born April 9, 1935, in Jamestown N.D. to Christ and Elizabeth Hoffman } Switzer. Albert was married to Leone K. Switzer of 48 years.

Albert served with the Us Army. His occupation was in Carpet/ Flooring installation. His real passion was the outdoors, Hunting and Fishing. This is where in 1987 he built, owned and operated Al's Calamus west with his wife Leone. There he made many friends with the locals as well as the Hunters and Fishermen. Later he worked for the Games & Parks for Sherman Reservoir.

He is survived by his son, Christopher; stepdaughters, Debraha, Rebecka, Cynthia and Robyn. He had 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Leone.

