Alden Grosch, 77

ALBION — Alden L. “Mort” Grosch, 77, of Albion, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. with Pastor Carolann Hopcke officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion, with military rites conducted by American Legion Post #162, VFW Post #736, Army Funeral Honor Guard, and the American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.

