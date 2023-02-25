Alejo Mendez, 87

WOOD RIVER — Alejo Marquez Mendez, 87, of Wood River, passed away on Feb. 19, 2023, in Grand Island.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wood River, with the Rev. Josh Brown celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday with Rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Alejo was born Dec. 2, 1935, in Nuevo Rosita, Coahuila De Mexico to Lino Mendez Almanza and Refugia Marquez Dominguez. He worked as a machine operator for 50 years at Wilson's Concrete.

He married Gabina Guerrero on Aug. 15, 1959, at St Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island. He liked tinkering on vehicles and helping people. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities.

Alejo is survived by son, Lino A. Mendez; grandchildren, Briana D. Mendez, Logan M. Mendez; siblings, Ismael Mendez (Maria “Goya” Mendez), Severino (Jose) Mendez, Olivia Llanes Mendez, Rosa Mendez-Lopez (Francisco Lopez), Ramiro Mendez (Yolanda Mendez), Maria “Helinda” Orozco (Ruben Orozco).

Alejo is proceeded in death by his beloved wife, Gabina; parents, Lino Mendez Almanza and Refugia Marquez Dominguez; siblings: Ascencion, Vicenté, Elena, Gloria and Amalia Mendez Marquez; half-sister, Delphina Ortega; sister-in-law, Estella Mendez; and brother-in-law, Jose Llanes.

The family of Alejo wishes to extend our sincere thanks to David Crockett, Alberto Solache Jr., CHI Cancer Center Nurses, AseraCare Nurses and Aids, Tiffany Square, Elizabeth Robinson and EZ Kitchens.