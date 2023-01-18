Alice Hall, 56

Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, Alice Marie (Gray) Hall, 56, rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The Rev. Mark Maresh will officiate. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery at Greeley.

Visitation will be held from 11 to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Church. The Rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Greeley Fire and Rescue Department. T.J. Finn and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Alice was born to Margaret Janssen and Peter James Gray on April 16, 1966. As a young girl, she developed work ethic and empathy for all, and this carried into her adult life. As a young girl, she played multiple sports in high school and worked with the family on their farm. Her love for animals and others came from her upbringing where she formed lifelong friends and connections with everyone she encountered.

Alice was a compassionate spirit whose passion was caring for others. She volunteered with the Sacred Heart Church and worked as a Medication Aide for almost 30 years. She did all this while caring for her two daughters and two sons. Alice was also the “second mother” to any children in the community that needed her. She loved everyone that walked into her life no matter the circumstances. Alice had four biological children but had so many more that looked at her as a mother figure in their life. Alice was a strong and intelligent woman that used her talents and strengths to bring joy to all those around her.

Alice is survived by her mother, Margaret Gray; daughters, Heather Gray Olney and Halley Gray; sons, Peter James Gray and spouse, Emily and Dusty Hall; two grandchildren, Jaxon and Brantley; and a brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Ann Gray.

She was preceded in death by her father, Peter James Gray; grandmother, Mary “May” Gray; grandfathers, Martin Janssen and Edward Gray; and best friend, Lisa Dutcher.