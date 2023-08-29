Allan J. Layman, 77

GRAND ISLAND — Allan J. Layman, 77, of Grand Island, passed away due to complications of Agent Orange, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery with military honors rendered by the U.S. Navy and United Veteran Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home; the rosary will follow at 7 p.m.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are designated to the VFW.

Allan was born on March 19, 1946 at Watertown, Minnesota, the son of Robert and Doris (McCann) Layman. Allan grew up on the family farm in Minnesota, where he raised chickens and gained understanding and lifelong passion for caring for milking cows. His family home was also a safe haven for many foster children, Allan learned compassion and understanding for children in all situations.

He graduated from Orano High School in 1964, and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy until his honorable discharge in 1969. Allan served in Vietnam on USS Arlington AGMR2 attached to the Task Force 117 US Navy Mobil Riverine in special operations. In 1965 he served on USS Borie and was transferred to the Brinkley Bass in 1968. He was married in 1967 and blessed with five wonderful children.

On November 29, 1985, he married Cynthia Woitalewicz and together they raised their six children.

He settled in Nebraska and began working for local dairy farms in Sutton, Leigh and Lincoln area.

Allan was a life member of the VFW Post 10042, American Legion and Disabled Veterans. Allan was passionate about supporting his fellow veterans and would help distribute poppies to local businesses.

Christmas was a special time for Allan’s family as he would grow out his beard and dress up as Santa Claus for the grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Allan had a heart for everybody and cherished his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Allan is survived by his wife, Cindy, of Grand Island; his children, Brenda Musquiz of Grand Island, Daniel (Lurleen) Layman of St. Libory, Andrea (Somphet) Phommaravongsa of Grand Island, Amanda (Ricky) Chanthapatheth of Grand Island, Jason (Rebecca) Layman of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Alary (Hue) Layman of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and two on the way; a brother, Bill Bonar of Clinton, Missouri; a sister, Carmen Hagstrom of Plymouth, Minnesota; one bonus daughter and two bonus grandchildren; along with numerous extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ralph and Thomas; and a sister, Elaine.