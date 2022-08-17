Allan Lessig

Allan was born on March 1, 1952, to Harold and Patsy (Juzek) Lessig. He attended Trtinity Lutheran School from K-8 and Grand Island Northwest 9-12. He graduated in 1970. From 1973 to 1991, he was united in marriage to Dianne Hadenfeldt. From this union, three children were born. Mark in 1975, Rebecca in 1977, and Ryan in 1980. He married again in 1999 and remained united to Julie George. With this union, he gained a stepson, James Cerda, and a stepdaughter, Jennifer (David) Murray. Allan began working on his grandparents' farm outside of Saint Paul in 1961 and continued to farm there for 18 years. He began working for Chief Fabrication in 1977 and continued working there until his retirement in 2014. Allan loved to travel. During his life, he visited places such as Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, and many more. His favorite place being Brandson, Mo.