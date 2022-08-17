Allan Lessig, 70
GIBBON — Allan Raymond Lessig, 70, passed peacefully in his home on Aug. 13, 2022.
Allan was born on March 1, 1952, to Harold and Patsy (Juzek) Lessig. He attended Trtinity Lutheran School from K-8 and Grand Island Northwest 9-12. He graduated in 1970. From 1973 to 1991, he was united in marriage to Dianne Hadenfeldt. From this union, three children were born. Mark in 1975, Rebecca in 1977, and Ryan in 1980. He married again in 1999 and remained united to Julie George. With this union, he gained a stepson, James Cerda, and a stepdaughter, Jennifer (David) Murray. Allan began working on his grandparents' farm outside of Saint Paul in 1961 and continued to farm there for 18 years. He began working for Chief Fabrication in 1977 and continued working there until his retirement in 2014. Allan loved to travel. During his life, he visited places such as Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, and many more. His favorite place being Brandson, Mo.
His wife, Julie (George) Lessig of Gibbon; daughter, Rebecca Chirinos of Grand Island; son, Ryan Lessig of Surprise, Ariz; stepson, James Cerda of Omaha; and stepdaughter, Jennifer (David) Murray of Gibbon survive him. He is also survived by six grandsons. Marcus Chirinos (2003), Michael Chirinos (2004), Trace Lessig (2004), Allan Lessig (2007), Jeremy Lessig (2012), and Noah Murray (2020). Additionally, he is survived by four brothers, Kenneth (Pat) Lessig of Grand Island, Timothy (Debra) Lessig of Grand Island, Loren (Jennifer) Lessig of Grand Island, Jerry Lessig of Yuma, Ariz; father-in-law, Keith George of Gibbon; best friend Larry (Mary) Teichmeier of Cairo; and his beloved dogs, Annie and Chloe.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; mother-in-law, Sandra George; sister, Bonnie Marie Lessig (1954); infant son, Mark (1975); and his beloved dog Pooh.
Donations in lieu of flowers in memory of Allan can be made to Central Nebraska Humane Society (308) 385-5305. Graveside services will be announced at a later date.