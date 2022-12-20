Allen Vorderstrasse, 81

GLENVIL — Allen Roy Vorderstrasse, 81, of Glenvil, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at home.

Memorial Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Glenvil Cemetery due to the weather.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Glenvil American Legion.

Allen was born Feb. 23, 1941, on the farm in Thayer County to Fred and Clara (Robohm) Vorderstrasse. He attended rural schools and graduated from Hastings Senior High in 1959. Allen was in the US Army from 1964-1966. He married Donna Kuehn on June 14, 1969. He worked as a bricklayer for over 50 years.

Allen was a member of the American Legion for 50 years. He was also the president of the Hastings Bricklayers Local Union for 14 years.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Vorderstrasse of Glenvil; children and Spouses, Troy and Lori Vorderstrasse of Glenvil, Jason and Debra Vorderstrasse of Hastings, Robin Vorderstrasse of Lincoln; grandchildren and Spouse, Brody, Chance, Adrian, Drake, Tyrel and MaRiah; great-grandchild, Paisley; siblings, Sandy Vorderstrasse of Grand Island, Dianne Vorderstrasse of Grand Island, Marvin Vorderstrasse of Minden.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ron Vorderstrasse; and sister, Karen Eckert.