Allyn Roy Karle, 91

GRAND ISLAND — Allyn Roy “Al” Karle, 91, of Grand Island, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023, at his home.

A memorial service with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home with Dan Naranjo officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to Stuhr Museum for the Betty Karle Scholarship Fund. Condolences can be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

Allyn was born November 8, 1931, to John Phillip and Nodine Loretta (Ouimette) Karle in Grand Island. He was raised on the family farm west of Grand Island. He attended Grand Island Senior High and graduated in 1949. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1954. Following the military, he graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and went on to receive a master’s degree from the University of Santa Clara.

Al was united in marriage to Betty Ziggafoos on January 30, 1955, in Grand Island. The couple lived in Lincoln, Mitchell, South Dakota, and Omaha. He was a teacher for many years with Omaha Public Schools, before working as the Student Union Manager and with student services at the university in Omaha. When Al retired from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1994, they returned to Grand Island.

Al was a member of the Alumni Nebraska Club and Trinity United Methodist Church, where he was a Stephen’s Ministry Minister. He enjoyed traveling in his camper, reading, and watching Nebraska sports especially football. Al was a Nebraska football season ticket holder for many years and had amazing seats.

He is survived by Sandy Rhodes; his grandchildren, Jake (Brianna) Larrabee and Emilee (Conner) Feldotto; a sister-in-law, Barb (John) Irelan; and nieces, nephews and special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; a daughter, Jana Larrabee; and eight brothers and sisters.