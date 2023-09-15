Alys Faye Caspersen, 72

PHOENIX — Alys Faye (Lubken) Caspersen, 72, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Grand Island, Nebraska, died on August 4, 2023, at her home, after a short battle with cancer.

Graveside services will at 10 a.m. Friday, September 15, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer, Nebraska. Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is assisting the family.

Alys was born on April 20, 1951, to Alfred and Zella Lubken in Lynch, Nebraska. She grew up in Grand Island, Nebraska, and made her home in Phoenix. Alys married Cliff Casperson on February 10, 1982. Alys retired after 30 years as a kitchen manager for the Creighton Elementary School District.

She is survived by her sister, Elberta (Birdie) Lubken of Wilmington, North Carolina; a brother and sister-in-law, Al and Deanna Lubken of Lincoln, Nebraska; and a niece and nephews, Shaun Lubken, Amanda Koeber, Jason Lubken, and Dylan Harris. She is also survived by many members of her late husband’s family.

Alys was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Casperson; her parents, Alfred and Zella Lubken; three daughters, Carla, Tamera and Lori; and two brothers, Dwight and Norman Lubken.