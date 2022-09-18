Andrew Enevoldsen

Andrew Milton Enevoldsen

80942 to 92022 Age 80

Andrew (Milt, Andy) went to his heavenly home on September 12th, 2022 after severe heart complications at CHI Hospital in Grand Island, Nebraska. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Andrew was born August 30th, 1942 in Dannebrog, Nebraska to Esther Sonderup Enevoldsen and Andrew Knudsen Enevoldsen. Andrew grew up in Dannebrog, graduating from Dannebrog High School in 1960. He then enrolled in barber college in Omaha, Nebraska graduating with high honors; then pursuing a career in that field. He was a barber for many years in Grand Island, Polk and Chapman. After barbering he worked for United Parcel Service as a semi-truck driver, retiring from UPS after 35 years of service of driving a semi.

Andy loved basketball and holds the record of most points (69) in a single game at Dannebrog High School. He was an avid golfer, playing any day weather permitted. He enjoyed all of his golfing buddies. He rode his bicycle all throughout the neighborhood at Davis Lake stopping by and visiting with everyone. He also took great pride in his yard and his many vehicles he bought over the years.

Andy's greatest love was his 2 daughters, 1 granddaughter, 5 grandsons and 1 great granddaughter. He supported them all in their activities, attending all that he could.

Andrew was united in marriage in February 1964 to Rosellyn Wright, two daughters were born; Angela Kay in 1965 and Lisa Ann in 1969.

Andrew was united in marriage to Ann Herrold in October 1983 until her death August 5th, 2017.

Andrew is survived by his daughter, Angela Kay (Michael) Robertson and daughter, Lisa Ann Grauerholz; grandsons Christopher Robertson, Benjamin Robertson, Nickolas Robison, Lantz Grauerholz and Michael Douglass, and granddaughter Stacia (Reggie) Dillard and great granddaughter Jordyn Jade Dillard. And sister, Lois Mae Helgason & many nieces and nephews. And special friend, Sheila McLaughlin.

Andrew was proceeded in death by his parents, Andrew & Esther (Sonderup) Enevoldsen; wife Ann; sister & brother-in-law RoseAnn & Harold Stoppkotte, brother-in-law Howard Helgason.

All Faiths Funeral home was in charge of the cremation. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family to use for a future memorial at the Dannebrog Park, in honor of him.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.