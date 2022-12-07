Angel Figueroa Jr., 85, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Matelyn Retirement Community of St. Paul.

Service and Celebration of Angel's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at All Faiths Funeral Home, with the Rev. Gene Arnold and Daniel Naranjo officiating. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery, with military honors performed by the United States Navy and Grand Island Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Angel was born July 22, 1937, in Lubbock, Texas, the son of Angel D. and Frances (Ledesma) Figueroa. On Oct. 11, 1955, Angel entered the U.S. Navy. He was honorably discharged Sept. 10, 1959. Angel reenlisted in the service and was honorably discharged again on Jan. 10, 1966, serving during the Vietnam War. He was proud to have served on several aircraft carriers, including the USS Yorktown, and was serving on a ship during the Cuban Missile Crises Blockade in 1962.

Over his lifetime he held several jobs, working for Dicks Motors, Speltz-Schultz Mfg., the Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant, and lastly, he was a plant operator at the Grand Island Power Plant, Burdick Station.

Angel was an avid Harley-Davidson motorcycle fan, belonging to a motorcycle club at one time. This may have been in part due to his love of everything Elvis.

The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff of Matelyn Retirement Community and also to Dave and Pat Nuncio for their support and their devotion to Angel the last few years.

Those who cherish his memory include his brother, Dan (Esther) Figueroa of San Antonio, Texas; his children, Steve McCown of Wylie, Texas, Gary McCown of Breckenridge, Colo., Shelley Hoyt of Eureka, Kan., Kari Uecker of Colorado and Marc Godeker of St. Louis, Mo.; 13 grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, including Tara Figueroa and Lydia Belmudez-Casarez.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Anthony McCown; a sister, Frances Belmudez; and grandmother, Refugia Ledesma.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

