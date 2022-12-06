Angel Figueroa

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Angel Ledesma Figueroa Jr., 85, of Grand Island passed away on November 30, 2022, at Matelyn Retirement Community of St. Paul.

Service and Celebration of Angel's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home with Rev. Gene Arnold and Daniel Naranjo officiating. Burial will be at Grand Island City Cemetery with military honors performed by the United States Navy and Grand Island Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

More details will follow.

