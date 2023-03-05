Angela Carlson-Adams, 49

MARQUETTE — Angela Kay Carlson-Adams, 49, of Marquette, died on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 at her home.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7 at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island with Dan Naranjo officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 6 at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time.

Angela was born on Aug. 27, 1973, to Richard (Dick) Carlson and Linda (Morton) Carlson in Grand Island. She grew up in Grand Island and later graduated from Grand Island Northwest in 1991. Angela took on the role of a mother giving her life its greatest meaning. Through the ups and downs of life it was her family that gave her the strength to strive for a better tomorrow. She welcomed four children to this world with great pride and also was a proud step-mother. Her career life played to her strengths as she was able to serve others, always with a big smile on her face. Angela was proud of her work as the Hamilton County Planning and Zoning Coordinator and also enjoyed her time spent working at both Millwright Construction and Edgewood Vista.

Angela never met a stranger and if you were to speak to her long then she was sure to bring up her children and grandchildren who were at the center of her world. With an infectious outgoing personality and love for people, she also enjoyed to share her outstanding cooking abilities, especially during the holiday baking season. In the summer she loved to spend time at the river and was a member of the River Rats Association. Angela also loved to escape in a good song thanks to her love of music, especially the band Theory of a Deadman. Her greatest love of all, however, was her family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Tyler Carlson-Rogers (Kelcee), Chase Dettman (Emily Harders), Jacob Samway and Adelyne Maly; step-children, Nekia (Trent) Arndt, Nick Samway (Shayla Carstens), Nick Pittman, Tanner Adams, Payton Adams and Logan Adams. Her sisters: Gina Carlson (Rob Hansen) and Amber (Michael) Snell. Her beloved grandchildren: Kamdyn Anderson, Tyuis and Haydes Carlson-Rogers; step grand-children: Noah, Hadley, and Lainey Samway, and Blaike and Emma Arndt, and Eleanor Pittman. Angela also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends who she thought of like family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard (Dick) Carlson; mother, Linda Carlson; and her former husband, Kevin Samway.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.