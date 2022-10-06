Angelica Lemburg, 24

DURHAM, N.C. — Angelica Marie Lemburg, known to her friends as Angie, was born in Hastings on Jan. 6, 1998, and left this world for her heavenly home on Sept. 25, 2022, at Durham, N.C..

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday Oct. 8 at Berean Bible Church in Grand Island.

Visitation will be from 4to 7 p.m. on Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Boomer Esiasson Foundation in Angelica's honor or to the family for later designation. Apfel funeral home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com

Angelica was placed in the foster home of Gary and Willa Lemburg on April 10, 1998, and was adopted on Sept. 18, 2000. She attended Wasmer elementary, Barr middle school, and Grand Island senior high, graduating a year ahead of her class in 2015 thanks to online classes her senior year. Angie attended Nebraska Wesleyan for one semester before health issues forced her to withdraw.

Angelica suffered from Cystic Fibrosis and by 2016 her doctors told her she needed a double lung transplant. She was listed in June 2018, and on Oct. 21, 2018, Angie was blessed with a set of new lungs. We rejoice that she was given almost four years of life by donor gift! She was able to attend Clarkson School of Radiology for a year, meet the love of her life, fiancé, Dre Socha, and travel to North Carolina earlier this year. Angelica suffered from chronic lung rejection and needed a second double lung transplant, which unfortunately she was unable to receive. Celebrating the birth of her niece, Violet in June, was one of Angie's greatest joys, even though she never got to meet her in person, only through facetime.

Angelica will be greatly missed by her mother: Willa; siblings, Gary (Robyn), Bryon, Kellie Colburn (Michael Reeser), Jamie (Alicia), and Megan (Brian) Hemmer; nieces and nephews, Nicole Nunn (Chris Rieber), Spencer (Zandria) Nunn, Kelsey Lemburg, Jeffrey (Miranda) Lemburg, Thomas (Shelby) Lemburg, Ethan (Libby) Lemburg, Keytan Lemburg, Mallory Lemburg, Katelynn Colburn, Brayden Lemburg, and Violet Flemmer; great-niece and nephews, Rylee, Mason, and Blake; uncle, Wrenn (Cecilia) Lesher; fiancé, Dre Socha; and many other special people in her life.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gary, and grandparents.